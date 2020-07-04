You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 impact: Setting the stage for next season at Little Theatre in Sullivan
John Stephens (copy)

John Stephens is executive director of the Little Theatre-On the Square. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.

Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On The Square may have postponed its summer season because of corona virus, but that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done.

The theater’s executive director, John Stephens, has been busyreaching out to donors, actors and planning for next summer.

And he's still holding out hope they can move ahead with production of “The King and Marilyn” in October, as well as hosting the rescheduled spring student show in November.

With most of the shows that were supposed to be performed this year being carried over to next year, Stephens has been contacting patrons and sponsors about the move.

“Many have donated the cost of their tickets to us and will plan on repurchasing once we open back up for next year,” he said.

Established in Sullivan in 1957, Little Theatre hires professional actors from around the country to perform on its stages each season.

“They are looking for side gigs they can do until shows or their regular jobs come back to being open,” he said. “We are working on a few videos just to keep content flowing and our actors have been wonderful to help with those.”

While the new state coronavirus restrictions allow theaters to operate, Stephens said they are waiting to see what happens with national and regional trends before moving forward.

“If we did open now, even for movies, we would be roping off large sections to space people out and also requiring masks for all patrons to enter the building,” Stephens said. “We will see what the next few weeks bring for us.”

As for live shows, 50 people at a time isn’t enough to pay the bills and cover the costs, according to Stephens. “So we will be waiting until we can have more people for that,” he said.

Until then, Stephens said there is plenty to keep him busy, like "doing lots of cleaning of our offices and the actor housing,” he said. “We are taking the time to use it well and get organized and do many small maintenance jobs we have needed to do for years.” 

From April: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

