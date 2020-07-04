COVID-19 impact: Setting the stage for next season at Little Theatre in Sullivan

“They are looking for side gigs they can do until shows or their regular jobs come back to being open,” he said. “We are working on a few videos just to keep content flowing and our actors have been wonderful to help with those.”

While the new state coronavirus restrictions allow theaters to operate, Stephens said they are waiting to see what happens with national and regional trends before moving forward.

“If we did open now, even for movies, we would be roping off large sections to space people out and also requiring masks for all patrons to enter the building,” Stephens said. “We will see what the next few weeks bring for us.”

As for live shows, 50 people at a time isn’t enough to pay the bills and cover the costs, according to Stephens. “So we will be waiting until we can have more people for that,” he said.

Until then, Stephens said there is plenty to keep him busy, like "doing lots of cleaning of our offices and the actor housing,” he said. “We are taking the time to use it well and get organized and do many small maintenance jobs we have needed to do for years.”

From April: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.