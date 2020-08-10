Curtain remains closed: Sullivan's Little Theatre shutdown extended

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre-On the Square in Sullivan will continue to keep its doors closed for the fall and winter seasons.

According to Executive Producer John Stephens, the shutdown has been extended until at least Jan. 3. The scheduled October show of "The King and Marilyn" has been postponed and the annual Christmas show has been canceled, as well as classes for the Future Stars Education Program and annual fall student production.

"We will take a second look at the situation as we draw closer to January to make decisions on our spring programming," Stephens said in a news release.

Canceling the upcoming season was difficult for Stephens and the organization. "But hearing from our patrons made it so much better, knowing that they would still be there to support us when we open again in 2021," he said.

According to Stephens, more than 100 jobs were lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. The directors canceled 148 performances through the end of this year.