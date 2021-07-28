 Skip to main content
Decatur Area Arts Council accepting submissions for annual Holiday Gift Shoppe

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council is accepting submissions for the upcoming Holiday Gift Shoppe.

Local artists are invited to sell their handmade products and artwork through the DAAC venue. 

Requests for forms, information and updates are available through the DAAC Holiday Gift Shoppe Facebook page. The deadline to register is October 1.

Decatur gallery pieced together the next exhibit

The annual holiday store will be open during regular business hours from Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St., Decatur.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

