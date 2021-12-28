 Skip to main content
Decatur Area Arts Council announces winners of Christmas Card Lane

Sheryl Polley is one of the artists who contribute a card each year. Her theme always focuses on kindness. Christmas Card Lane will be on display at 300 N. Water St., Decatur

DECATUR — Winners of the 4th annual Decatur Area Arts Council’s Christmas Card Lane were announced Tuesday.

This year’s winners include artists from Kids-N-Fitness Center in first place, Holy Family Catholic School with second place, and Becka Dunakey with third prize.

According to Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council executive director, the arts council received more entries this year compared to previous competitions.

Christmas Card Lane winner

First place winners of the Christmas Card Lane competition-Kids N Fitness Center

“Twenty were on display in downtown Decatur,” he said.

The winners were chosen through a Facebook survey. “And we had more votes than we’ve ever received,” Johnson said. “We had over 1,200 votes.”

Christmas Card Lane 2021

Holy Family Catholic School placed second in the 2021 Christmas Card Lane competition.

In the past, an average 700 votes would be tallied, according to Johnson. “The individual or the organization that rallies their troops often gets the most votes.”

The outdoor exhibit of the 4-foot-by-6-foot oversized Christmas cards have been on display since Nov. 22 and will remain posted along the corner of North Street and North Water Street in the ADM Plaza Park until Dec. 30.

Along with extra entries and votes, the cards brought extra creativity from the artists.

Christmas Card Lane 2021

Becka Dunakey placed third in the 2021 Christmas Card Lane competition.

“They were created by individuals and groups,” Johnson said. “The artists created very polished, quality cards. Others were just fun, created by groups of individuals, kids, you name it.”

Cards were submitted by various individuals and organizations, such as HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur Civic Center, Macon Resources Inc. and Boy Scout Troop 911. The images ranged from Kwanzaa celebrations to Peanuts characters.

“They just did it for fun,” Johnson said. “That’s what the event is about, giving everyone, regardless of their skill level, an opportunity to participate.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

