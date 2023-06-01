Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Pieces of the Emerald Isle will be on display throughout the summer at the Madden Arts Center.

The exhibit “Summer Arts and Culture: Ireland: A Celtic Nation” will be featured begin Friday, June 2, with an open reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 S. Water St.

The third floor will feature Irish entertainment by Celtic Whistle and the Shamrock Irish Dancers of Champaign and cuisine prepared by the Richland Community College Culinary Arts students. The second floor studios will offer hands-on crafts. “We’ll even have a bagpiper on the sidewalk to open the event,” said Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator.

Art and artifacts will be on display throughout June and July in the Anne Lloyd Gallery on the first floor. The exhibit will feature an interactive display for visitors to register their Irish family name in an Ireland county.

Other exhibits highlighted include authors, music, collectables, jewelry, history, mythology and castles.

“Ireland has been on our list for a while of possible locations for a cultural exhibit,” Fawley said.

Decatur has rich Irish heritage, Fawley said. “We thought people might feel connected to this one,” she said.

The Decatur Area Arts Council focuses on a different culture for its summer exhibits. During their research for this year’s showcase, they found a collector with multiple pieces as well as local collectors who added to the exhibit. The local collector was from Urbana and owned an Irish gallery with art. “She’s been helping with a lot of the pieces,” Fawley said.

A predominant piece features a part of Decatur’s past. Two large stained glass panes with Celtic images once hung in the First Presbyterian Church. “We’re kind of highlighting Decatur’s history as well,” Fawley said. “They have been in storage at Millikin University.”

The contributors to the summer display are local, according to Fawley. “It’s truly a community effort,” she said.

Close 1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course. 1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help 1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort. 1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin. 1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay. 1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave. 1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams. 1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club. 1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985. 1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high. 2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Area Arts Council 1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course. 1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help 1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort. 1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin. 1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay. 1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave. 1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams. 1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club. 1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985. 1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high. 2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.