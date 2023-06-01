DECATUR — Pieces of the Emerald Isle will be on display throughout the summer at the Madden Arts Center.
The exhibit “Summer Arts and Culture: Ireland: A Celtic Nation” will be featured begin Friday, June 2, with an open reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 S. Water St.
The third floor will feature Irish entertainment by Celtic Whistle and the Shamrock Irish Dancers of Champaign and cuisine prepared by the Richland Community College Culinary Arts students. The second floor studios will offer hands-on crafts. “We’ll even have a bagpiper on the sidewalk to open the event,” said Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator.
Art and artifacts will be on display throughout June and July in the Anne Lloyd Gallery on the first floor. The exhibit will feature an interactive display for visitors to register their Irish family name in an Ireland county.
Other exhibits highlighted include authors, music, collectables, jewelry, history, mythology and castles.
“Ireland has been on our list for a while of possible locations for a cultural exhibit,” Fawley said.
Decatur has rich Irish heritage, Fawley said. “We thought people might feel connected to this one,” she said.
The Decatur Area Arts Council focuses on a different culture for its summer exhibits. During their research for this year’s showcase, they found a collector with multiple pieces as well as local collectors who added to the exhibit. The local collector was from Urbana and owned an Irish gallery with art. “She’s been helping with a lot of the pieces,” Fawley said.
A predominant piece features a part of Decatur’s past. Two large stained glass panes with Celtic images once hung in the First Presbyterian Church. “We’re kind of highlighting Decatur’s history as well,” Fawley said. “They have been in storage at Millikin University.”
The contributors to the summer display are local, according to Fawley. “It’s truly a community effort,” she said.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
