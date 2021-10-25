Decatur Area Arts Council prepares for the Christmas season

DECATUR — Starting Nov. 1, local elves will be changing Decatur’s downtown art gallery, the Anne Lloyd Gallery, into a Holiday Gift Shoppe. The doors will be open Nov. 12 through Dec. 24.

“We’ll be turning this place into a little magical Christmas wonderland,” said Jami Fawley, Decatur Area Arts Council Gallery Coordinator.

The shop will feature a variety of handmade pieces, including pottery, knitted items, baskets, woodworking, wall art, candleholders and birdhouses, as well as pet gifts, stocking stuffers, table decorations, wreaths and wearable items.

A special section will feature donated items selected for the arts council fundraiser.

“We will have some items in the gift shop which will be marked with a red tag,” Fawley said. “The profits will all benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council.”

The shop will fill the gallery, which is often used to highlight the works of local and national artists. “It will be the entire first floor,” Fawley said. “The whole gallery will be filled with decorations and giftable items.”

Recommended for you…

Throughout the season, special items will be featured on the gallery’s Facebook page. Customers can purchase items by contacting the Decatur Area Arts Council at 217-423-3189. “All you have to do is stop by and either come and pick it up or we can deliver it to your car,” Fawley said.

To accommodate holiday shoppers, the gallery has extended their hours from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Blue Connection, Millikin University’s student run gallery located next door to the Anne Lloyd Gallery, will provide their own selection of holiday pieces as well. Both galleries will be open for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and the Christmas Walk until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

“A lot of places downtown will be open,” Fawley said. “We will have carolers out front. We’ll have refreshments inside.”

Due to COVID restrictions, many holiday events were cancelled last year. “So we are excited to be back,” Fawley said. “And we are managing the number of people in here, but it will be really good for the people.”

Other local holiday events are featured on the Facebook page DecTheTown.

Fawley is in need of volunteers to play elf to help set up for the Holiday Gift Shoppe. “But we’re always looking for volunteers, for one thing or another,” she said. “We could probably find a spot for them.”

November Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. Beginning Nov. 12, the Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery, will host the Holiday Gift Shoppe. The arts council will offer extended hours on Small Business Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, and the Downtown Christmas Walk until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. The shop will remain open until Dec. 24.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will offer handmade holiday items along with the Holiday Gift Shoppe, located next door in the Anne Lloyd Gallery. The shop will open Nov. 12.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Jessica Disbrow will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through November.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Shirley Buescher’s work will be on display at the Airport Gallery throughout November.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the watercolors of Michael Delaney through November. The artist will be available during the First Friday Walk reception at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the State of the Art: Ceramics Biennial, will be on display until Feb. 5.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will again feature exhibits of random photos of Decatur, Conklin's Bakery, the Chocolate Shop, Boo at the Zoo, and Halloween in Decatur.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. Opening Nov. 5, the downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the first exhibit from the Biblical Creations Show, which includes artwork from children from the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature a solo exhibition of works by artist Chris Tice. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the Annual A.C.E High School Art Show from Nov. 8-20. The exhibit will highlight the artworks of local high school students. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature the photography of David Castor in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of the Barn Colony Artists.

The exhibits will be on display throughout November and December.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “Force Majeure” in the main gallery. Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” will be on display in the Studio Gallery. Both exhibit will be featured until December 4. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will schedule appointments for gallery visits. The current exhibits will include Caroline Kent’s “What the Stars Can’t Tell Us”, and T.J. Dedeaux-Norris “Second Line,” with both exhibits on display until December.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Leta Burch will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Sue Watts artwork will be the featured artist through November.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.