Decatur Area Arts Council readies Holiday Gift Shoppe

DECATUR — The pandemic hasn’t stopped Christmas.
The Decatur Area Arts Council will again feature the annual Holiday Gift Shoppe beginning Nov. 12 through Dec. 24 in the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., Decatur.
According to Jami Fawley, Gallery Coordinator with the Decatur Area Arts Council, the holiday art shop will have several new artists and many old favorites with new designs and new products for this year’s event. “Also this year, we are offering curbside pick-up for phone-in orders,” she said.
Customers can choose gifts from any budget. A variety of handmade items includes paintings, ceramics and photography, crochet, knitted wearables and loomed items, stained glass, jewelry, handmade soaps and candles, turned wood and laser-cut wood gifts, handmade wreaths and table décor, holiday décor and ornaments.
One of the artists featured is Laine Henson, a popular local artist who creates light-up paintings with scenes from Decatur.
“We expect his work to be very popular this year, after the success of our Decatur Memories exhibit last summer,” Fawley said.
On Small Business Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28, the staff will be selling custom ornaments by local calligrapher Suzi Rotz Crutcher. “Folks can come in and have Suzi hand-write create their personalized ornaments on-the-spot and take them home that same day,” Fawley said.
Photos of the art pieces will be posted on the gallery’s Facebook page.
“All they have to do is call us to tell us which items they would like to purchase,” Fawley said. Purchases can be taken over the phone with credit card information. “We offer gift wrapping free with purchase, upon request,” the gallery coordinator said.
The Decatur Area Arts Council will be using the days after the October exhibit to set up the holiday shop. “So that our volunteers can be socially distanced,” Fawley said.
For more information on items in the shop or how to purchase, contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at (217) 423-3189 or visit decaturarts.org.
November Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. Beginning Nov. 12, the Decatur Area Arts Council will feature the annual Decatur Arts Council’s Holiday Gift Shoppe 2020 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center until Dec. 24.
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Jessica Disbrow will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout November.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the artwork of Maggie Garner in the gallery’s Main Street window. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the display “Sticks, No Brushes” by Carol Kessler this month. Meridian High School student Katelyn Lowry will be featured as Student of the Month.
GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery has cancelled exhibits for the remainder of the school year. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room has changed its hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exhibits for September include Historic Decatur Schools, Rock Garden Inn, The Snack Shop, Tennis History in Decatur, Random and Old Decatur Photographs and Vintage Newspapers.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will showcase the works from their permanent collection until Jan. 22, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature David Castor photography in the south gallery of the nature center.
The exhibit will be on display in November and December.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will be closed until further notice. However, online galleries can be viewed of the “2020 Undergraduate All Student Show” and the “2020 Graduate Art Exhibition.” For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature the exhibit Jen Bervin: Shift Rotate Reflect Selected Works 1997-2020. Register for a tour at galleries.illinoisstate.edu. The exhibit will be on display until December.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Sue Goodpaster will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery through November.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. Barbara Dove’s artwork will be the featured artist through November.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
