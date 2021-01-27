Decatur art exhibit builds a world with Legos

Carney, 78, was approached by Fawley in hopes of learning more about a future exhibit for Decatur. “I saw these amazing creations,” Fawley said. “The amount of creativity and planning required to build these things astounded me.”

Carney’s favorite subject is castles. One of his projects, a model of the ninth century’s Alcazar of Segovia, was scheduled to be on display at Brickworld in 2020. The castle will be the centerpiece of the Decatur exhibit. “It has between two and three dozen lighted spaces with the things going on,” Carney said.

Other structures for the local exhibit include historical and iconic trains, displays from popular movies and stories, mosaics and mansions. “And there are other exhibitors as well,” Carney said.

The nearest similar exhibits would be in the Chicago area. “But everything has been canceled,” Carney said.

Although Legos are popular among children, the exhibit is expected to draw many grownups as well. “I think there is going to be a lot of very happy adults,” Carney said.