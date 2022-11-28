Decatur artist draws inspiration from hometown landmarks, brings them to life

DECATUR — Artist Laine Henson, 65, brings old Decatur back to life.
Through his detailed paintings, the artist recreates images, such as restaurants, businesses and the iconic Transfer House. “I could do that from memory,” he said about the Decatur landmark. “I don’t have to look at a picture or anything.”
His native city is his favorite subject.
“Anybody born and raised in Decatur has a soft spot for Decatur,” he said. “They like their landmarks and I like to fulfill those wishes.”
What makes his artwork unique is the use of glass as his canvas. Then he adds lights.
The artwork often highlights the Decatur images or Henson’s favorite buildings, including his childhood grade school, Oglesby School. “It has four little kids walking up towards the school,” he said.
The subjects have also included Carnegie Library, Joyland Amusement Park and Elam's Silverfross Root Beer stand.. The Beach House and Garcia’s Pizza restaurant are some of the newer subjects Henson has recreated. “They’re new to me,” he said.
If people are added to the paintings, their backs are seen or the face is a clipping from another picture. “I don’t do faces,” he said.
Henson finds faces from Decatur’s history, such as the owners of Ed’s Record Shop, Garcia’s Pizza or himself, adding a personal touch. He prints them, cuts them out, then adds the picture to the scene in various places such as behind a window or in a car.
The artist has stepped out of Decatur to focus on other locations including the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department. Route 66 was also another favorite.
Paintings are not the only artwork Henson is willing to try. He is currently working on a three-foot-long wooden replica of the Staley Pump House. The historic structure was demolished in 2020.
“This isn’t my speciality,” Henson said about the sculpture. “It’s not perfectly scaled, but you’d know what it is if you’re a Decatur person at all.”
The wooden reproduction wraps around Henson’s aquarium filled with turtles and fish. “Just three sides slip on it,” he said. “It doesn’t attach to the aquarium.”
Henson’s focus is on the recreations in his paintings. He said he once dreamed of painting on glass, giving him a process that has turned out to be user-friendly. Forty years ago, he began by using mirrors as the canvas, but found the process of removing the silver backing difficult. Simple panes of glass worked better, he said. “I buy thrift shop pictures with glass,” he said. “Then I throw the pictures away.”
The glass and the frame are recycled for the paintings. Henson uses enamel paint, allowing for easy cleaning.
Henson’s paintings can be seen at various locations throughout the city, including the Macon County Courthouse, the Macon County Clerk’s Office and the Lincoln Square Theater. “They’re all over the place,” he said.
Local murals and other paintings also feature some of Henson’s artwork. He said a cat is prominent on the window murals on Main and Main Streets.
“I try to do paintings I haven’t done before, which is hard to do, because I’ve done a lot,” Henson said. “I try to stick with Decatur landmarks.”
If the lights burn out or break in one of his paintings, Henson asks the new owner to bring it back so he can repair the work himself. “Underneath is a jumble of wires taped or hot glued in place,” he said. “It’s a challenge for anybody to do.”
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.

Laine Henson turns on the lights that help enhance his paintings, most of which are Decatur landmarks. Henson paints the images onto glass and adds electrical lights that shine from the back of the frame.