Decatur artist draws inspiration from hometown landmarks, brings them to life

DECATUR — Artist Laine Henson, 65, brings old Decatur back to life.

Through his detailed paintings, the artist recreates images, such as restaurants, businesses and the iconic Transfer House. “I could do that from memory,” he said about the Decatur landmark. “I don’t have to look at a picture or anything.”

His native city is his favorite subject.

“Anybody born and raised in Decatur has a soft spot for Decatur,” he said. “They like their landmarks and I like to fulfill those wishes.”

What makes his artwork unique is the use of glass as his canvas. Then he adds lights.

The artwork often highlights the Decatur images or Henson’s favorite buildings, including his childhood grade school, Oglesby School. “It has four little kids walking up towards the school,” he said.

The subjects have also included Carnegie Library, Joyland Amusement Park and Elam's Silverfross Root Beer stand.. The Beach House and Garcia’s Pizza restaurant are some of the newer subjects Henson has recreated. “They’re new to me,” he said.

If people are added to the paintings, their backs are seen or the face is a clipping from another picture. “I don’t do faces,” he said.

Henson finds faces from Decatur’s history, such as the owners of Ed’s Record Shop, Garcia’s Pizza or himself, adding a personal touch. He prints them, cuts them out, then adds the picture to the scene in various places such as behind a window or in a car.

The artist has stepped out of Decatur to focus on other locations including the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department. Route 66 was also another favorite.

Paintings are not the only artwork Henson is willing to try. He is currently working on a three-foot-long wooden replica of the Staley Pump House. The historic structure was demolished in 2020.

“This isn’t my speciality,” Henson said about the sculpture. “It’s not perfectly scaled, but you’d know what it is if you’re a Decatur person at all.”

The wooden reproduction wraps around Henson’s aquarium filled with turtles and fish. “Just three sides slip on it,” he said. “It doesn’t attach to the aquarium.”

Henson’s focus is on the recreations in his paintings. He said he once dreamed of painting on glass, giving him a process that has turned out to be user-friendly. Forty years ago, he began by using mirrors as the canvas, but found the process of removing the silver backing difficult. Simple panes of glass worked better, he said. “I buy thrift shop pictures with glass,” he said. “Then I throw the pictures away.”

The glass and the frame are recycled for the paintings. Henson uses enamel paint, allowing for easy cleaning.

Henson’s paintings can be seen at various locations throughout the city, including the Macon County Courthouse, the Macon County Clerk’s Office and the Lincoln Square Theater. “They’re all over the place,” he said.

Local murals and other paintings also feature some of Henson’s artwork. He said a cat is prominent on the window murals on Main and Main Streets.

“I try to do paintings I haven’t done before, which is hard to do, because I’ve done a lot,” Henson said. “I try to stick with Decatur landmarks.”

If the lights burn out or break in one of his paintings, Henson asks the new owner to bring it back so he can repair the work himself. “Underneath is a jumble of wires taped or hot glued in place,” he said. “It’s a challenge for anybody to do.”