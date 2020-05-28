Decatur artists make masks for COVID-19 effort

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Art can be a distraction from the mundane as well as the heartbreaking challenges.

Artists want to channel their frustrations into help others.

+6 Watch now: Downtown Decatur statues mask up as show of support for frontline workers Notice some colorful additions to downtown Decatur's statues? Here's who organized the effort and how they're hoping to show support for frontline workers with the project.

Fabric artist Janet Alred asked Peggy Baity, owner of the downtown Decatur store The ArtFarm, if masks would be an interest to her customers. They discussed the sale of the accessories as a fundraiser. “Neither of us were interested in profiting off something so grave,” Baity said.

The first 40 masks made in April were sold out in 10 minutes, Baity said. “The last batch we sold just this week had over 230 masks,” she said.

Baity wanted to work with the Northeast Community Fund, an agency she has collaborated with in the past. “Because of the impact they make in our community, they were the first to come to mind,” Baity said.

Other artists joined in the mask project.

“People were happy to have options to try,” Baity said.

Each was sold for a minimum donation of $5. “And whatever the buyer wanted to add on top of that went directly to NECF,” Baity said.