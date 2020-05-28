Decatur artists make masks for COVID-19 effort

DECATUR — Art can be a distraction from the mundane as well as the heartbreaking challenges.
Artists want to channel their frustrations into help others.
Notice some colorful additions to downtown Decatur's statues? Here's who organized the effort and how they're hoping to show support for frontline workers with the project.
Fabric artist Janet Alred asked Peggy Baity, owner of the downtown Decatur store The ArtFarm, if masks would be an interest to her customers. They discussed the sale of the accessories as a fundraiser. “Neither of us were interested in profiting off something so grave,” Baity said.
The first 40 masks made in April were sold out in 10 minutes, Baity said. “The last batch we sold just this week had over 230 masks,” she said.
Baity wanted to work with the Northeast Community Fund, an agency she has collaborated with in the past. “Because of the impact they make in our community, they were the first to come to mind,” Baity said.
Other artists joined in the mask project.
“People were happy to have options to try,” Baity said.
Each was sold for a minimum donation of $5. “And whatever the buyer wanted to add on top of that went directly to NECF,” Baity said.
Baity’s personal goal was set at $1,000, not knowing if she was aiming too high. Last week she surpassed that goal at $1,117. “All due to the generosity of my customers and artists,” Baity said.
The masks were made for the public, but medical professionals needed to be honored as well. So Baity promoted colorful badge reels made by artist Laurie Brown. “I thought it was a perfect time to promote them, maybe grab one to brighten a healthcare workers day,” Baity said.
Local medical personnel purchased 115 reels. And Brown was asked to create more. “And I called on my friends in the field to help me see that workers got these tokens of appreciation,” Baity said.
The ArtFarm wasn’t done.
Local artist Lori Hallford created original art pieces to donate as well. “She just felt the need,” Baity said. “I agreed to see that they got to where they’d be most needed.”
The artwork was created, matted and framed. They will be donated to the COVID unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Baity found the artistic projects to be a personal endeavor. “Things looked bleak. They still very much do,” she said. “In my heart I knew it was time to get out and sew good seeds.”
To get the artists’ involved was not difficult. Baity said they have a natural instinct to help others. “We’re not millionaires. We know bits and pieces about struggles, each in our own way,” she said. “So we see to it that others feel joy. It’s just what we do.”
Remember these Decatur events?
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!