Decatur Barn Colony Artists plans meetings

The Cubs haven’t experienced a season with at least 90 losses since 2013 when they finished 66-96 under Dale Sveum in his second and final year managing the team.
Some Cubs fans are likely rooting for the team to finish with the most losses as possible to secure a better position in the draft. Their .451 winning percentage currently would give them the No. 8 overall pick in next summer’s draft. From a competitive standpoint, manager David Ross and his team won’t be satisfied with the record regardless, but the optics of losing 90 or more games isn’t great for a team that was expected to compete for a division title.
To avoid amassing 90-plus losses, the Cubs need to finish 10-8 down the stretch. Ross has lauded his players’ fight and propensity to continue to battle back in games. The Cubs’ schedule isn’t favorable in helping them avoid the 90-loss mark. They are tied for the 13th-hardest strength of schedule for their remaining games with opponents owning a combined .497 winning percentage. Thirteen of their remaining 18 games are against teams with winning records: Phillies (three games), Milwaukee Brewers (three) and St. Louis Cardinals (seven).
Like the Cubs did to the Cincinnati Reds, they can try to spoil the playoff hopes of the Phillies and Cardinals, something veteran outfielder Jason Heyward seems to be enjoying.
“This is the first time in my career being in that position to play spoiler,” Heyward said after his walk-off homer Wednesday to beat the Reds. “It’s a lot of fun playing good baseball, of course, but have some incentive to do it and go out there together, it’s really nice to see good results.”