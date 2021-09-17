 Skip to main content
Decatur Barn Colony Artists plans meetings

DECATUR — A community group of artists is holding meetings. 

Barn Colony Artists will have a meet and greet at 7 p.m. on Monday.. Regular classes with instructions will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

The meetings will be held each Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. in Decatur. Friends of the Arts and prospective member are welcome. 

Call 217-791-4423 for more information. 

