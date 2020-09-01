Decatur Camera Club the focus of current exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — One of the few opportunities to still view local talent continues to be the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Madden Arts Center.

The downtown center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery is filled with photography from the community’s own Decatur Camera Club.

This exhibit is the first time featuring the Decatur Camera Club as a whole. “And we are thrilled with the results,” said Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator for the Decatur Area Arts Council. “This is a wonderful group of very talented local photographers.”

According to the club’s president Bill Hoffman, members of the Decatur camera club have a variety of interests and experiences. “This shows at the Madden Center,” he said. “One will be able to see landscapes not only from the local area but Europe, Cuba and other areas.”

Members utilize their interests shown in portraits of people and animals in their natural habitat. “One would not be disappointed at the variety and quality of the photos presented,” Hoffman said.