Decatur Corrections Center focus of original Millikin play

Throughout the Porter’s prison interviews, she heard a recurring theme: “We are not our crime. It doesn’t define our lives.”

The play begins as the women transition from the county jail to prison, then moves on to include challenges such as healthcare and mental illness. “Either mental illness that happens before you come into prison or mental illness that happens when you’re in prison,” Porter said.

As one of the three performers, Millikin senior Ariya Hawkins wanted to analyse the issues that the prisoners face. “So that we can tell something cohesive and something honest to what their experiences actually are,” she said.

According to the actors, real stories from incarcerated women are not often heard. “To get these women’s stories genuinely and word-of-mouth brings a different kind of authenticity to our work that isn’t seen all that often,” Hawkins said.

“We have a habit of dehumanizing those who we deem as undesirable,” Naranjo said. “Prisoners are often put into that category.”

The actors said the story is about hope. However, when hope is removed, the prisoners have nothing left. “They make it difficult to have that hope,” Dippold said about life as a prisoner.