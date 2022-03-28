Decatur exhibit features collection from Mueller family member

DECATUR — The Mueller legacy is important to Decatur.

Jane Mueller was a member of the family whose contributions to Decatur continues. She passed away in 2009. According to Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council executive director, Jane Mueller was an avid art collector.

“She had a vast collection of artwork that she purchased,” he said. “Some of it valuable, some of it just fun.”

Approximately 50 pieces of Jane Mueller’s collection will be on display during April in the Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery. Staff of the Hieronymus Mueller Museum will be available to discuss the collection at the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 1, in the gallery.

The arts council was approached by members of the Mueller museum a few years ago regarding the arts’ future. “They had a collection that the museum was hiding in the basement,” said Jami Fawley, Decatur Area Arts Council gallery coordinator. “It was some artwork of Jane Mueller’s that had not been chosen by family members.”

The leftover pieces would be sold off with the proceeds donated to the arts council, according to Fawley. “But all the pieces are going on the wall,” she said about the April exhibit.

Since Fawley began working with the arts council, she has learned much about Jane Mueller the art collector. “Horses, art and travel were her three main passions,” Fawley said. “You’ll notice in the collection that there are artworks from around the world.”

Jane Mueller purchased many of the pieces directly from the artists. “She enjoyed that connection,” Fawley said.

The arts council and the Mueller museum want the pieces to be accessible to the Central Illinois collectors. Fawley worked with a professional to price the pieces fairly.

“But everything I’ve learned about her, she would be honored by the idea that we’re letting this art go to people who would really be interested in it and really appreciate it,” Fawley said.

The collection was bequeathed to the Hieronymus Mueller Museum after Jane Mueller’s death. Many pieces are still displayed in the museum. The art’s council website has images posted from their exhibit.

“The art that will be included in the fundraiser does not fit the mission and scope of the museum’s collection,” says Mueller Museum Director Katherine Unruh. “These pieces were never accessioned into the collection. They were only temporarily housed in the museum until such an event could be planned befitting Jane’s memory… we are confident Jane would endorse an event that brought this work out for viewing and will continue to support the arts in general.”

April art exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will showcase Jane Mueller Collection through April. The First Friday Gallery Walk will begin at 5 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Carol Kessler will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through April.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Alison Huckstep artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout April.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the works of Tina Acciavatti throughout the month.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the 54th Annual Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition beginning April 11.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on Autism Acceptance, Decatur soccer, Do You Remember This?, a map of Decatur in 1872, and visions of Old Decatur. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery upper lobby will feature Decatur artist Barbara Dove. The formal opening will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at 140 ½ E. Main St., Shelbyville. The Theme Hall, and part of the Ballroom will exhibit Wearable Art, and the junior area of the Ballroom contains art of Grades 1 through 3 at Main Street School in Shelbyville.

Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the Lincoln Art Institutes group exhibit “High Energy/Soothing” beginning April 14. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature Textile Designs from Around the World. The exhibit will be on display until April 28. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature local photographer Jane P. Koenig in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of Katherine Unruh. The exhibits will be on display throughout March and April.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning April 14, the Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will include the Student Annual Exhibit May 8.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Pam Marty’s artwork will be featured again at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

