Decatur exhibit looks to the future with the past

“I wanted to make sure that they kind of told the story of Decatur,” Fawley said. “We used the artifacts and souvenirs to fill in the details of the stories.”

The gallery has been open for a couple of weeks, but with different hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Visitors are required to wear masks and respect social distancing. The exhibit is free.

“We do appreciate donations though,” Fawley said. “Like a lot of small businesses, we’re not bringing in a lot of money. Even a dollar a person would be helpful to the arts council.”

In the past, the gallery would have had their International Art Show in July. This time of year, the Madden Arts Center would be filled with art from around the world. A reception highlighting the exhibit would have food, music and discussions, “but we didn’t want to compromise the show,” Fawley said.

Visitors are not allowed to touch any of the displays. “So we don’t have to worry about that (spreading germs),” Fawley said. “But, trust me, there’s some things in there they will want to touch, because there are some really cool things in this show.”