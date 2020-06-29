You are the owner of this article.
Decatur exhibit looks to the future with the past
decatur-memories-exhibit-070220-3.jpg

Jami Fawley views the Decatur Commodores and Decatur Staleys section of the "Decatur: Memories of Our Hometown" exhibit at the Decatur Area Arts Council.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Museums and galleries are now open to the public and the Decatur Area Arts Council has been preparing with an exhibit looking back at memories of Decatur.

The exhibit, titled “Decatur: Memories of Our Hometown,” will run until July 24 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center, according to Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator for Decatur Area Arts Council. 

“We aren’t going back to the founding days,” she said. “We just went through a nostalgic walk down memory lane.”

decatur-memories-exhibit-070220-2.jpg

Jami Fawley views the Decatur Bottling Co. section of "Decatur: Memories of Our Hometown"  exhibit at the Decatur Area Arts Council.

The memorabilia reaches back more than 60 years. Pieces include clothing, ashtrays, matchbooks, Hi-Flier kites and printing plates, letterman jackets and other school items, 3D scale models, and Commodore Stephen Decatur items. According to Fawley, the show is a collaborative effort with items donated by community members, including Del’s Popcorn Shop on Merchant, artists, personal collections, and museums such as Coca-Cola, Staley and Hieronymus Mueller.

“We wanted to keep it with the age of things that people would actually recall,” Fawley said.

decatur-memories-exhibit-070220-4.jpg

Jami Fawley views the miniature scale model of the Staley Pump House at the "Decatur: Memories of Our Hometown" exhibit at the Decatur Area Arts Council.

Although the exhibit will feature artifacts, the gallery is designed to show artwork. Fawley invited local artists to contribute their Decatur art.

“I wanted to make sure that they kind of told the story of Decatur,” Fawley said. “We used the artifacts and souvenirs to fill in the details of the stories.”

The gallery has been open for a couple of weeks, but with different hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Visitors are required to wear masks and respect social distancing. The exhibit is free.

“We do appreciate donations though,” Fawley said. “Like a lot of small businesses, we’re not bringing in a lot of money. Even a dollar a person would be helpful to the arts council.”

In the past, the gallery would have had their International Art Show in July. This time of year, the Madden Arts Center would be filled with art from around the world. A reception highlighting the exhibit would have food, music and discussions, “but we didn’t want to compromise the show,” Fawley said.

Visitors are not allowed to touch any of the displays. “So we don’t have to worry about that (spreading germs),” Fawley said. “But, trust me, there’s some things in there they will want to touch, because there are some really cool things in this show.”

The “Memories of our Hometown” exhibit took about a month to come together. Fawley credits the community for creating a successful display. “Everybody has been so supportive of us,” she said.

decatur-memories-exhibit-070220-1.jpg

A sculpture made by Decatur native Preston Jackson is on display at the "Decatur: Memories of Our Hometown" exhibit at the Decatur Area Arts Council.

The exhibit will be located in the Anne Lloyd Gallery, although Fawley expects future displays will grow to other areas of the Madden Arts Center. “There is a lot we could do this show every year and never repeat anything,” she said.

July art exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council will feature the exhibit titled “Decatur: Memories of our Hometown” until July 24.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Annette Russo’s mixed media artwork will be featured at the business throughout July, August and September.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Marilyn Shull’s acrylic pours will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout July and August.

FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. No exhibits are planned for the downtown Shelbyville gallery; however, artwork by other artists has been displayed in the downstairs window. The artwork of owner Carol Kessler will be on display when the gallery opens. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the works of two artists, Juan Cervantes and Robert Lumpp. The gallery will not offer a First Friday Gallery Walk this month. Gallery hours are temporarily limited to Tuesday through Friday noon to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturday.

GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery has canceled exhibits for the remainder of the school year. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. While the Decatur Public Library history room is closed, digital collections can be seen at www.decaturlibrary.org/local-history-digital-display.

KRANNERT ART MUSEUM. The University of Illinois art museum will be closed to the public.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will be closed to the public until further notice.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's north wing art gallery will display the watercolor paintings of Sue Watts.

Wildlife photography by Robert Reed will be featured in the south gallery of the nature center. Both exhibits will be on display in July and August.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will be closed until further notice. However, online galleries can be viewed of the “2020 Undergraduate All Student Show” and the “2020 Graduate Art Exhibition.” For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will be closed until July 31.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Jessica Disbrow’s watercolors will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery through July and August.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. Dan Modzelewski’s colored pencil artwork will be the featured artist through July and August.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

