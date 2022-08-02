Decatur exhibit to feature Bloomington artist

“This exhibition consists of some of the paintings I have made over the last three years,” he said. “These works are images of Central Illinois, with a focus on rural areas and small towns.”

Born in Bloomington where his father was an actuary at State Farm Insurance, Johnson spent summers working by detasseling corn and walking beans. He visited art museums across the country and Canada. “My parents are from rural Nebraska, where my grandfathers had been farmers,” he said. “My family, on both sides, were early settlers in Illinois, in the towns of Rankin, Odell, and Henry.”

Currently the Executive Director of the McLean County Arts Center, Johnson studied at Illinois State University and Northern Illinois University. He classifies his painting style as "Painterly Realism."

“I am as directed by the process and technique of painting as I am by pure representation,” Johnson, 57, said. “I am greatly indebted to my experience growing up in downstate Illinois and my paintings strive to celebrate that land and its culture.”

Johnson’s work has been seen in various galleries, including Chicago exhibits at the Peter Miller Gallery, the Addington Gallery and the Chicago International Art Exhibition as well as private and corporate collections.

August Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will focus on the solo exhibit of midwesterner Douglas C. Johnson. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Johnson will host an artist’s talk at 6 p.m.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature the works of the 2022 Millikin University’s Crowder Artist-in-Residence.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Ave. will feature the works of Barabra Dove.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Michael Delaney’s artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout July and August.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature artist Alison Huckstep in August. She will be featured during the First Friday Gallery Walk beginning at 5:30 p.m. August 5.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the 2022 Art and Design Faculty Exhibition beginning Aug. 22 through Sept. 24. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on Do You Remember This?, a map of Decatur in 1872, local labor force, Lantern Parade and visions of Old Decatur. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature watercolor artists, Sue Watts and Karen Edwards. They will be available to discuss their work during the gallery opening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call 217-827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the artists Dakota Mace, Jordan Hess and Tamara Becerra Valdez beginning August 11. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature photographer Danny Pratt in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the photos of Joe Norton. The exhibits will be on display throughout July and August.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature Nazafarin Lotfi’s “A Garden to Build” beginning Aug. 11. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 16. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork from Macon Resources Inc. will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in July and August.