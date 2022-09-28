Decatur hosts the annual October National art exhibit

DECATUR — Artists from around the country have sent pieces of the work to Decatur for the October National juried art exhibit.

The annual show will be held at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., throughout October. A reception will be open to the public during the First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

According to Alec Goss, Gallery 510 associate, approximately 40 artists will be represented in the exhibit. “We have something from everywhere really,” he said. “Pretty much every state.”

Pieces have been received from Texas, California, Tennessee, Ohio, Massachusetts, New York and many other states. More than 20 artists are from Illinois. Each artist was allowed to submit three pieces. Various mediums include photography, wood, ceramics, oil paintings, digital art, fused glass and several others.

The winners of the juried exhibit will be announced during the First Friday Gallery Walk reception. The judge for this year’s event are Jenny Chi from Eastern Illinois University.

The Decatur exhibit, sponsored by Gallery 510, is an opportunity for national artists to introduce their work to another part of the country.

“It’s a great way to mingle and meet potential clients and artists,” Goss said. “There is a very good variety of work and of talent and mediums. That’s always good to get lots of different things to look at and think about when you’re doing an art show like this.”

October Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery, will feature the October National, a juried exhibit of national artists. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature work from the students.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Annette Russo.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The artwork of Alec Goss will be featured at the Airport Gallery.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the photography of Jim Hill. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Hill will be featured during the Gallery Talk at 6:30 p.m.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the Family Ties: Group Exhibition until Nov. 5. A reception will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on three Decatur families; Foulk, Roberts and Zerfowski. Visit decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature the paintings of Nicole Christison.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. Beginning Oct. 13, the Logan County Artists’ Lincoln Gallery will feature the works from members of the Lincoln Art Institute in the exhibit titled “Midwest.” Call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in Millikin University's Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the work of Casey Wilen, a Millikin alumnus and art teacher at MacArthur High School. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center will feature photographer Crystal Smith in the south gallery. The north gallery will display the artwork of Cheryl Walker.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “To Bear the Mark of Time” in the main gallery. “Future/sait” will be on display in the Studio Gallery. “Falling into Milk” will be featured in the Commonplace. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature Nazafarin Lotfi’s “A Garden to Build” until Oct. 16. For more information, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork by Carol Kessler will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.