Decatur jewels, stories to be celebrated during Historic Preservation Week

DECATUR — Decatur has a rich history and a local group is wanting to make sure its many buildings and the personal stories of people who changed the community aren't lost with the passing of time.
With that goal in mind, History of the Heartland will mark its first Historic Preservation Week, set to kick off Sunday, Aug. 9. Events are scheduled each day through Saturday, Aug. 15.
According to Bret Robertson, chairman of the History of the Heartland board, the event grew out of the community’s recent response to the destruction of several historic structures.
“This week is one of the things that we wanted to do,” he said. “It’s an interest we saw from those wanting to save the (Staley) Pump House.”
The pump house, dating back to the creation of Lake Decatur, had fallen into disrepair and was demolished by its owner, Tate & Lyle, last spring.
Historic Preservation Week is designed to celebrate Decatur’s history and structures. “And to bring together all the different groups,” Robertson said. “It’s been great to see how many have stepped forward.”
Robertson noted that everyone can play a role in the preservation efforts, using groups that are active in the community's beautification efforts as an example.
“They can help identify projects that need to be done,” Robertson said.
Robertson and committee member Ayn Owens are facilitating the events. They reached out to others and received an overwhelmingly supportive response. “They saw this as an opportunity,” Robertson said.
A national Historic Preservation Month has been celebrated in May since 1973. The pandemic created a challenge for Owens and Robertson, promoting a delay in local events.
“We didn’t want to lose the opportunities. There’s a lot of passion for preservation right now,” Owens said. “But we wanted to make everyone comfortable.”
One of the challenges when it comes to preserving historic structures is their size. This characteristic among buildings like the Masonic Temple where a live presentation on the legacy of A.E. Staley will be held, is a benefit during times of social distancing, Robertson said. “We can bring in 50 people with lots of space between them,” he said.
Among the highlights of the week are an architectural scavenger hunt, online and live presentations about local people and places, information to assist with self-guided walking tours and information about buildings and groups.
More event details will be announced daily, beginning Sunday, on the History of the Heartland Facebook page.
Robertson noted that Historic preservation includes several categories, not just structures. Personal stories, history and businesses are also included in next week’s events. Groups associated with beautification have contributed to preservation of the city. “They can help identify projects that need to be done,” Robertson said.
