Decatur jewels, stories to be celebrated during Historic Preservation Week

DECATUR — Decatur has a rich history and a local group is wanting to make sure its many buildings and the personal stories of people who changed the community aren't lost with the passing of time.

With that goal in mind, History of the Heartland will mark its first Historic Preservation Week, set to kick off Sunday, Aug. 9. Events are scheduled each day through Saturday, Aug. 15.

According to Bret Robertson, chairman of the History of the Heartland board, the event grew out of the community’s recent response to the destruction of several historic structures.

“This week is one of the things that we wanted to do,” he said. “It’s an interest we saw from those wanting to save the (Staley) Pump House.”

The pump house, dating back to the creation of Lake Decatur, had fallen into disrepair and was demolished by its owner, Tate & Lyle, last spring.

Historic Preservation Week is designed to celebrate Decatur’s history and structures. “And to bring together all the different groups,” Robertson said. “It’s been great to see how many have stepped forward.”