Decatur Public Library History Room celebrates the holidays online

DECATUR — Local history can be seen with modern technology.

The Decatur Public Library has posted archival photos and publications on their local history website.

The current images are categorized under the Ghosts of Christmas Past. The trend began last year during the height of social distancing.

“We put them on our website so people can enjoy them while they’re stuck at home,” said Rebecca Damptz, Head of Archives and Special Collections at the Decatur Public Library.

Each month, the library’s history room displays historical artifacts and photos, all reflecting on Decatur’s past. The exhibits often focus on the current holidays or seasons, such as Winter in Decatur or Black History Month. “But the New Year’s display will go up Dec. 1,” Damptz said.

With the success of the online galleries, the library has continued with the current holiday exhibit, the Ghost of Christmas Past. The images feature advertisements from businesses that are no longer serving customers, such as Kresge’s Christmas Savings and Black’s Toyland, and various Christmas newspaper articles dating back to 1937.

“A lot of stuff has to do with Santa Claus being in Decatur,” Damptz said.

The online exhibits will be available after the season. “We upped our digital game during COVID,” Damptz said. “We were closed. We knew people were homebound. Why not just keep going with our displays, but doing them on a digital scale.”

The images had already been saved for the library’s own archival resources. The librarians have access to the Herald & Review archives.

“We love this thing,” Damptz said about the service.

December Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery, is hosting the Holiday Gift Shoppe. The arts council will offer extended hours during the Downtown Christmas Walk until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. The shop will remain open until Dec. 24.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will offer handmade holiday items along with the Holiday Gift Shoppe, located next door in the Anne Lloyd Gallery.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Pam Marty will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through December.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Shirley Buescher’s work will remain on display at the Airport Gallery throughout December.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the watercolors of Jessica Stricklin Disbrow through December.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the State of the Art: Ceramics Biennial, will be on display until Feb. 5.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature online exhibits including Decatur’s Ghosts of Christmas Past. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the first exhibit from the Biblical Creations Show, which includes artwork from children from the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature a monthly exhibit. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the works from the college's permanent collection, highlighting hidden treasures they have collected. The exhibit will be on display from Dec. 3 through Jan. 13. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature the photography of David Castor in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of the Barn Colony Artists.

The exhibits will be on display throughout November and December.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “Force Majeure” in the main gallery. Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” will be on display in the Studio Gallery. Both exhibit will be featured until December 4. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will schedule appointments for gallery visits. The current exhibits will include Caroline Kent’s “What the Stars Can’t Tell Us”, and T.J. Dedeaux-Norris “Second Line,” with both exhibits on display until December.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Leta Burch will be again featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Sue Watts artwork will be the featured artist again for December.

