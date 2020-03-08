Decatur's 'True Colors' group allows adults to entertain their inner child

DECATUR — Some of us wish we could go back to the simplicity of childhood.
Sitting at a table with a box of crayons and a colorless picture of your favorite character or place brings back fond memories for many.
The activity hasn’t stopped for the participants of the adult coloring group, True Colors.
The free weekly gathering began four years ago at the Decatur Public Library as a way to de-stress and socialize. They continue to meet from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the library’s Quiet Room. The library provides pages, materials and refreshments for the weekly meetings.
Participants can come and go as they please during the two-hour time slot. “You can leave a half-an-hour later if you want to,” said Marylin Cushing, 82.
A large group of coloring participants gathered in Decatur shortly after the activity became popular around the country. The adults have found coloring is just as enjoyable for them as it is for the children. “It’s a lot more detailed,” Cushing said.
According to a 2018 report in Psychology Today, researchers found that after a week of daily coloring, participants “displayed significantly lower levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms,” the author said.
The article went on to say coloring may be therapeutic, but does not replace therapy.
The pages can have abstract scenes. Others are landscapes or ornate objects, such as a butterfly. One of the popular coloring pages is the mandala, or a complex circular ornament. A typical mandala may take hours to complete, depending on the details. Men and women of all ages have met to participate at the Decatur gathering. Children, eight years old and older with adult supervision, have also joined the group.
Adult coloring books can be purchased in various locations, including dollar stores and craft shops. Crayons are not the only coloring device the participants use. Colored pencils, gel pens and markers can also be found among the coloring pages.
“You can also get greeting cards to color,” Cushing said. “Or postcards. You can color one side and then you can add the address and mail it.”
Marilee Gordon, 80, prefers coloring the smaller pieces. Special projects include a daily devotional book, small pictures and cards. “I like them better,” she said. “Because you can write on the back and send it somewhere.”
Not everyone joins the weekly coloring night as an artistic outlet. “I come to socialize and admire,” said Susan Danco, 71. “I do not like to color. I can color at home. I come to be with the people.”
Adult coloring is pleasing for many. However, like Danco, not everyone enjoys the pastime. “I know some people find coloring relaxing and I know some others who say it makes them nervous,” she said.
Gordon has attended True Colors nearly every week since it began. “We came to see what it was like the first time and we liked it,” she said. “It’s relaxing, but I don’t gab as much as the others. I just like to color.”
Gordon doesn’t consider herself a creative person. She has tried other crafty adventures, but didn’t find her comfort zone. “It drives me nuts,” she said about her attempts at other projects.
Coloring is a personal activity allowing the participant opportunities to be as creative as possible while focusing on the details.
“It’s fun to work with the colors,” Cushing said. “You forget about other things when you’re concentrating on the little bitty (coloring details).”
Gordon said she often has to explain the joy the activity brings her.
“They say ‘Color, you color? Are you still a kid?,” she said. “Well, I try to stay in the lines.”
