Decatur's 'True Colors' group allows adults to entertain their inner child

Adult coloring is pleasing for many. However, like Danco, not everyone enjoys the pastime. “I know some people find coloring relaxing and I know some others who say it makes them nervous,” she said.

Gordon has attended True Colors nearly every week since it began. “We came to see what it was like the first time and we liked it,” she said. “It’s relaxing, but I don’t gab as much as the others. I just like to color.”

Gordon doesn’t consider herself a creative person. She has tried other crafty adventures, but didn’t find her comfort zone. “It drives me nuts,” she said about her attempts at other projects.

Coloring is a personal activity allowing the participant opportunities to be as creative as possible while focusing on the details.

“It’s fun to work with the colors,” Cushing said. “You forget about other things when you’re concentrating on the little bitty (coloring details).”

Gordon said she often has to explain the joy the activity brings her.

“They say ‘Color, you color? Are you still a kid?,” she said. “Well, I try to stay in the lines.”