Decatur theater program gives kids hands-on learning 🎭

DECATUR — Lillian Hammer, 7, has dedicated the past few weeks perfecting her upcoming role in a play at Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, even putting in extra practice during recess at school.

"You know how airline ladies are dressed sometimes?" she asked, describing the costume she chose to represent her character Maple, the mayor of Bestopolis. "I just think it kind of looks like a hotel lady and kind of looks like a mayor."

Little Dreamers is a program designed to teach second to sixth grade kids the basics of theater. The program is part of Pipe Dream's education program, a student-operated theater at Millikin Univeristy, and Macon County 4-H.

Lillian said she not only looks forward to brushing up on her acting, but also getting to know the 17 other children participating.

"Usually it's just being here with all these fun people, especially my teachers,” she said.

Beginning Oct. 23, the group met twice a week at Pipe Dreams, 1099 W. Wood St., to hear from Millikin students about various parts of theater production, like stage management, costume design and acting techniques. One day, a student that does costume design came in and showed the children some of her sketches.

