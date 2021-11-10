Decatur Underground Theater takes on a 'Spelling Bee'

DECATUR — Can you spell "finally"?

The story and performance are enjoyable for the cast as well as the audience.

The musical tells the story of six students competing in a county spelling bee. The unique characters bring the show to life; however, the audience participation helps it along the way. “There’s a lot of moments with improv,” said Crystal Claros. “We are all supposed to be on our feet ready to go.”

Performed for the first time on Broadway in 2005, the music is original to the play. It includes music that is touching and emotional, according to the director. “You will feel a deep connection with at least one or more of the characters,” director Kim Barding said. “There’s something relatable to everybody.”

Some of the subject matter in “Spelling Bee” has adult themes. “But you have all this comedy inbetween,” Barding said.

Recommended for you…

With the audience participation and actor improv, each show is expected to be different. Audience members will have the opportunity before the show to fill out a questionnaire. “We won’t pull somebody up on the stage who doesn’t want to be,” Revis said.

If You Go WHAT: Decatur Underground Theater presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20; 2 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $15-$20 with processing fee ON THE WEB: www.decaturunderground.com

Barding took on the challenge of directing her first DUT production with “Spelling Bee.”

“It’s a cast with only nine cast members,” she said. “But it’s a hilarious show.”

Casting was somewhat easy for Barding. “Every cast member can relate to their character,” she said. “There’s something relatable for each.”

Another advantage Barding had with directing the musical; they’ve prepared to perform it several times. “Spelling Bee” was scheduled to be on stage a week before the pandemic shut down theaters. “Then we postponed it until May, then we postponed it again until July, then again until November,” Barding said.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” the first show of this year’s theater season, performed in September, had already been cast; therefore timing for their next show was tricky. “We usually don’t do back-to-back shows,” said producer Sandy Revis. “We had no choice. All of our money is wrapped up in these shows. If you don’t do these shows, you don’t get your money back.”

“But we were ready,” said actor Wesley Krall.

“This is the most prepared for a show that I have ever felt,” said Jacob Deetz.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.