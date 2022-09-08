 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo

Jesus Christ Superstar 1 032122.JPG

Devin Leming, center, and others go through rehearsal for the reprise of the Decatur Underground Theater's “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The musical was the first show performed by the group when it started 11 years ago, and has attracted several cast members from that original show to return and take part in the new performance. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theater is bringing back its fundraiser, Black Light Bingo, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur.

The event will begin with the early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

“It will be a regular Bingo, but it will all be done in black light,” said theater  member Mindy Oakley. “Each game will have cash prizes.”

The $40 tickets will include cards, glow-in-the-dark dauber and hat, and entertainment. Specialty games will be announced throughout the night. Concessions and beverages will be available. Cash only at the door.

To pre-order tickets at $30, visit Eventbrite for the event.

The evening is a fundraiser for the local theater company.

The cast is currently rehearsing the upcoming show “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show will be on the Decatur Civic Center stage Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20.

Plans for future shows are still in the works, according to Oakley.

“We usually have one show in November and one in the spring,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

