Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo

DECATUR —
Decatur Underground Theater is bringing back its fundraiser, Black Light Bingo, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur.
The event will begin with the early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
“It will be a regular Bingo, but it will all be done in black light,” said theater member Mindy Oakley. “Each game will have cash prizes.”
The $40 tickets will include cards, glow-in-the-dark dauber and hat, and entertainment. Specialty games will be announced throughout the night. Concessions and beverages will be available. Cash only at the door.
To pre-order tickets at $30, visit
Eventbrite for the event.
The evening is a fundraiser for the local theater company.
The cast is currently rehearsing the upcoming show “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show will be on the Decatur Civic Center stage Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20.
Plans for future shows are still in the works, according to Oakley.
“We usually have one show in November and one in the spring,” she said.
Remember these? Decatur's theater history
Varsity Theater
1941: The Varsity Theater cost $125,000 to build and opened in April 1941 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street.
H&R file photo
Varsity interior
1941: The Varsity Theater had a seating capacity of 932. A blackout lighting system was used to illuminate the murals on the side walls of the interior.
H&R file photo
Empress Theater
1960: The Empress Theater was in the Corbett-Moran Building on the corner of North Water Street and North Street. The building was constructed in 1911, and it was demolished in 1962. The theater was a vaudeville house.
H&R file photo
Empress interior
1942: The Empress Theater had a curved balcony. The ushers are Carroll Bergin, left and Donald Dye. The building was demolished in 1962.
H&R file photo
Lincoln Theater
1977: The Lincoln Theater, 141 N. Main St., hosted the much-touted science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
H&R file photo
Lincoln interior
1980: The Lincoln Theatre interior is shown. The stage held some of the nation's top stars of vaudeville, movies and live entertainment in its heyday.
H&R file photo
Lincoln Theater Christmas party
1966: Millikin National Bank hosted a Christmas party for 1,000 children at the Lincoln Theater.
H&R file photo
Drive In theatre
1948: The Drive In Theatre was situated between North Jasper and North Woodford streets.
H&R file photo
Drive In ticket window
1948: A steady stream of cars passed through the ticket windows of the Decatur Drive-In. An estimated 200 cars were turned away on opening night.
H&R file photo
Rogers Theatre
1982: The outside of the Rogers Theatre in the 1100 block of East Wood Street is shown.
H&R file photo
Rogers night manager
1981: Rogers Theatre night manager Joe Mueller.
H&R file photo
Avon Theatre
1979: The Avon Theatre had picketers for the movie "The Life of Brian." They opposed the movie because they said the Monty Python film was a mockery of the life of Jesus Christ.
H&R file photo
Avon Theatre projectionist
1960: Avon Theatre veteran projectionist Dick Curtis is shown at work.
H&R file photo
Alhambra Theatre
1958: The Alhambra Theatre was sold to Kerasotes Brothers Theaters Inc. The building was in 1000 block of North Water Street. The building was used as an indoor golf course, dancing palace, church, warehouse and a movie theater. The building was demolished in 1976 and replaced with a shopping center.
H&R file photo
Bond Theater
1943: The Bond Theater was at 312 N. Water St. The building used to house Morrow Theater, too, and had a complete interior remodel.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!