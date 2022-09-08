Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo

DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theater is bringing back its fundraiser, Black Light Bingo, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur.

The event will begin with the early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

“It will be a regular Bingo, but it will all be done in black light,” said theater member Mindy Oakley. “Each game will have cash prizes.”

The $40 tickets will include cards, glow-in-the-dark dauber and hat, and entertainment. Specialty games will be announced throughout the night. Concessions and beverages will be available. Cash only at the door.

To pre-order tickets at $30, visit Eventbrite for the event.

The evening is a fundraiser for the local theater company.

The cast is currently rehearsing the upcoming show “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show will be on the Decatur Civic Center stage Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20.

Plans for future shows are still in the works, according to Oakley.

“We usually have one show in November and one in the spring,” she said.