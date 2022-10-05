 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Underground Theater to host trivia night

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Underground Theater will host a Trivia Night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Doherty's Pub and Pins, 242 W. William St., Decatur.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person with a maximum of eight players at a table.

Cash prizes are available to the top three winning teams. Players will have the opportunity to win during the 50/50 drawing as well.

Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13

The venue will have a cash bar and nacho/taco bar for $12.

The event is a fundraiser for the theater group's upcoming show "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Tickets are available through the its website, by calling or texting 217-620-2448, or email moakleyDUT@yahoo.com.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adam Levine’s cheating scandal has been ‘horrible' for Behati Prinsloo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News