Decatur Underground Theater to host trivia night

DECATUR — The Decatur Underground Theater will host a Trivia Night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Doherty's Pub and Pins, 242 W. William St., Decatur.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person with a maximum of eight players at a table.

Cash prizes are available to the top three winning teams. Players will have the opportunity to win during the 50/50 drawing as well.

The venue will have a cash bar and nacho/taco bar for $12.

The event is a fundraiser for the theater group's upcoming show "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Tickets are available through the its website, by calling or texting 217-620-2448, or email moakleyDUT@yahoo.com.