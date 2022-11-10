Decatur Underground Theater to perform "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

DECATUR — The holidays are approaching, complete with bright lights and big productions.

“It’s as big as we can get it,” said Mallory Whitt.

Whitt has choreographed the children’s dance numbers for the production. “The whole show is about telling the story of Joseph to children,” she said. “This show is put in perspective through children’s eyes.”

The family-friendly story is told through the narrator, played by Rachael Ward. “It’s just entirely music,” she said. “This is like a rock opera.”

The cast is made up of more than 30 performers, including adults as well as the children.

Although the story is not related to Christmas, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is based on the biblical story of Joseph and the turmoil among him and his 11 brothers. “He is the favorite son of the 12,” Whitt said.

The musical follows the Bible’s story, “but there’s a bit of comedy in it as well,” Whitt said.

Even the costumes are related to the biblical era; however, the children are given more colorful garb. DUT’s technicolor coat does not have lights attached, according to the cast. “That’s a little too flashy,” Whitt said.

“But it does something cool,” said Sean Robb.

If You Go WHAT: Decatur Underground Theater: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and 20 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $19 to $24 plus fee; visit Decatur Civic Center box office, call 217-422-7300, or order online ON THE WEB: www.decaturunderground.com

Robb performs as Joseph, but is also the choreographer. He was familiar with the musical, having performed the popular songs “Close Every Door” and “Any Dream Will Do” for auditions and dinner theater shows. “But not as in depth as these lovely people,” he said about his knowledge of the show.

Directors asked Robb to choreograph the adults in the show. “I took it upon myself to audition for Joseph, knowing the two songs that I did know,” Robb said.

The children and the adults rehearse separately before they come together the week of their first performance. “Then we bring the kids in so that they have the best ground work,” Ward said.

Music and choreography are important to the musical. “It’s such a fun show,” Ward said. “It has something and a genre of music for everybody.”

“The messages that are woven into this show are definitely great lessons for children,” Robb said. “It’s delivered in a way that is alluring to children.”