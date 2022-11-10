 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Underground Theater to perform "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

111022-dec-loc-joseph_01.JPG

Choreographer Sean Robb sings in the role of Joseph during rehearsal for the Decatur Underground Theater production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Park City community center in Decatur on Thursday. The musical will be Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

DECATUR — The holidays are approaching, complete with bright lights and big productions.

Decatur Underground Theater will perform the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

“It’s as big as we can get it,” said Mallory Whitt.

Whitt has choreographed the children’s dance numbers for the production. “The whole show is about telling the story of Joseph to children,” she said. “This show is put in perspective through children’s eyes.”

111022-dec-loc-joseph_02.JPG

Choreographer Sean Robb sings in the role of Joseph during rehearsal for the Decatur Underground Theater production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Park City community center in Decatur on Thursday. The musical will be Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

The family-friendly story is told through the narrator, played by Rachael Ward. “It’s just entirely music,” she said. “This is like a rock opera.”

The cast is made up of more than 30 performers, including adults as well as the children.

111022-dec-loc-joseph_03.JPG

Director Brad Barding performs during rehearsal for the Decatur Underground Theater production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Park City community center in Decatur on Thursday. The musical will be Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

Although the story is not related to Christmas, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is based on the biblical story of Joseph and the turmoil among him and his 11 brothers. “He is the favorite son of the 12,” Whitt said.

The musical follows the Bible’s story, “but there’s a bit of comedy in it as well,” Whitt said.

111022-dec-loc-joseph_06.JPG

Assistant vocal director Pam Grohmann plays the piano during rehearsal for the Decatur Underground Theater production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Park City community center in Decatur on Thursday. The musical will be Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

Even the costumes are related to the biblical era; however, the children are given more colorful garb. DUT’s technicolor coat does not have lights attached, according to the cast. “That’s a little too flashy,” Whitt said.

“But it does something cool,” said Sean Robb.

Robb performs as Joseph, but is also the choreographer. He was familiar with the musical, having performed the popular songs “Close Every Door” and “Any Dream Will Do” for auditions and dinner theater shows. “But not as in depth as these lovely people,” he said about his knowledge of the show.

Directors asked Robb to choreograph the adults in the show. “I took it upon myself to audition for Joseph, knowing the two songs that I did know,” Robb said.

111022-dec-loc-joseph_04.JPG

Decatur Underground Theater cast members rehearse songs for their production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Park City community center in Decatur on Thursday. The musical will be Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

The children and the adults rehearse separately before they come together the week of their first performance. “Then we bring the kids in so that they have the best ground work,” Ward said.

Music and choreography are important to the musical. “It’s such a fun show,” Ward said. “It has something and a genre of music for everybody.”

“The messages that are woven into this show are definitely great lessons for children,” Robb said. “It’s delivered in a way that is alluring to children.”

111022-dec-loc-joseph_05.JPG

Director Brad Barding leads rehearsal for the Decatur Underground Theater production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Park City community center in Decatur on Thursday. The musical will be Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

