Decatur Underground Theatre reschedules next show
Decatur Underground Theatre reschedules next show

DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theatre has rescheduled their next show, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," for May 23, 24 and 29 through 31.

The musical will be on stage at the Decatur Civic Center. More information and ticket purchases are available at www.decaturunderground.com.

