Decatur Underground Theatre reschedules next show

DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theatre has rescheduled their next show, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," for May 23, 24 and 29 through 31.
The musical will be on stage at the Decatur Civic Center. More information and ticket purchases are available at www.decaturunderground.com.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
Remember these places? Decatur's rich theater history
Varsity Theater
Varsity interior
Empress Theater
Empress interior
Lincoln Theater
Lincoln interior
Lincoln Theater Christmas party
Drive In theatre
Drive In ticket window
Rogers Theatre
Rogers night manager
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre projectionist
Alhambra Theatre
Bond Theater
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!