Decatur's Barn Colony Artists bring back Spring Show

DECATUR — For more than 80 years, the Barn Colony Artists have used their time to not only create artwork, but to encourage and educate others in the arts.

After a year off, the artists’ group will bring back their Spring Show featuring various pieces of local art starting May 3 through 22 at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery.

“We have a lot of members participating,” said Cheryl Durban, Spring Show committee member.

Jami Fawley, Anne Lloyd Gallery Coordinator, has welcomed the Barn Colony Artists back to the art center. “They are a huge part of Decatur,” she said. “They have been around for quite some time. They are a real community treasure. To have a group of artists that work and encourage each other in the arts is a benefit.”

Last year’s Barn Colony Artist Spring Show was cancelled just when events and activities were being closed to the public due to the pandemic. “It was just too risky,” Fawley said. “They just weren’t comfortable.”