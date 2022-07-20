Decatur's BOSS programs to present two Disney musicals at the Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's B.O.S.S. programs will present their rendition of "The Rainbow Fish Musical" and "Disney’s The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, in Nelson Park.

The double feature will have a 15-minute intermission between shows.

More than 100 youth from the community will be on stage for the performances.

Tickets range from $8 to $15.

Audiences seated in the terrace and lawn areas should bring their own chairs or blankets. To purchase tickets, visit devonamphitheater.com or call 217-422-5911.