Decatur's BOSS programs to present two Disney musicals at the Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's B.O.S.S. programs will present their rendition of "The Rainbow Fish Musical" and "Disney’s The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, in Nelson Park.
The double feature will have a 15-minute intermission between shows.
More than 100 youth from the community will be on stage for the performances.
Tickets range from $8 to $15.
Audiences seated in the terrace and lawn areas should bring their own chairs or blankets. To purchase tickets, visit devonamphitheater.com or call 217-422-5911.
Remember these? Decatur's theater history
Varsity Theater
Varsity interior
Empress Theater
Empress interior
Lincoln Theater
Lincoln interior
Lincoln Theater Christmas party
Drive In theatre
Drive In ticket window
Rogers Theatre
Rogers night manager
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre projectionist
Alhambra Theatre
Bond Theater
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!