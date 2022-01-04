 Skip to main content
Decatur's First Friday Gallery Walk canceled

Young Artists' Showcase 2022

Lutheran School Association student Tiana Perkins rendition of the Statue of Liberty

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — The Gallery 510 Art & Framing and Madden Arts Center's First Friday Gallery Walk scheduled for Jan. 6 has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 outbreaks.

A highlight of the Young Artists' Showcase was planned for the gallery walks.

Awards will be mailed to the schools for distribution to the students.

Decatur Area Arts Council announces winners of Christmas Card Lane

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, located at 160 E. Main St., and the Madden Arts Center, at 125 N. Water St., will continue to welcome visitors throughout January for viewings of the artwork created by the students. Ribbons will be on the work displayed.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

