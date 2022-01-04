Decatur's First Friday Gallery Walk cancelled

DECATUR — The Gallery 510 Art & Framing and Madden Arts Center's First Friday Gallery Walk scheduled for Jan. 6 has been cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 outbreaks.

A highlight of the Young Artists' Showcase was planned for the gallery walks.

Awards will be mailed to the schools for distribution to the students.

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, located at 160 E. Main St., and the Madden Arts Center, at 125 N. Water St., will continue to welcome visitors throughout January for viewings of the artwork created by the students. Ribbons will be on the work displayed.

