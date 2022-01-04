Decatur's First Friday Gallery Walk cancelled

DECATUR — The
Gallery 510 Art & Framing and Madden Arts Center's First Friday Gallery Walk scheduled for Jan. 6 has been cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 outbreaks.
A highlight of the
Young Artists' Showcase was planned for the gallery walks.
Awards will be mailed to the schools for distribution to the students.
Gallery 510 Art & Framing, located at 160 E. Main St., and the Madden Arts Center, at 125 N. Water St., will continue to welcome visitors throughout January for viewings of the
artwork created by the students. Ribbons will be on the work displayed.
PHOTOS: Young Artist Showcase in Decatur
Stiverson_Ashley-011120.jpg
Washington School sixth-grader Ashley Stiverson won best in show for fifth and sixth grade category at the annual Young Artist Showcase at the Anne Lloyd Gallery in Decatur. The exhibition, sponsored by Gallery 510, has been occurring for over 15 years as a way to bring more exhibition opportunities to young artists.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
YoungArtistGallery-011120.jpg
Friends and family of artists in fifth through eighth grade attend the reception for the annual Young Artist Showcase at the Anne Lloyd Gallery in Decatur. The exhibition, sponsored by Gallery 510, has been occurring for over 15 years as a way to bring more exhibition opportunities to young artists.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
zmia_stephanie-011120.jpg
Clinton elementary art teacher Stephanie Zmia, left, Lisa Wilham and her daughter Haley Wilham view art displayed the annual Young Artist Showcase at the Anne Lloyd Gallery in Decatur. The exhibition, sponsored by Gallery 510, has been occurring for over 15 years as a way to bring more exhibition opportunities to young artists.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Henderson_Chris-011120.jpg
Chris Henderson and son Levi Henderson view art displayed at the annual Young Artist Showcase at the Anne Lloyd Gallery in Decatur on Friday. The exhibition, sponsored by Gallery 510, has been held for over 15 years as a way to bring more exhibition opportunities to young artists.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
