Decatur's Gallery 510 receives a grant from Illinois Humanities

DECATUR — Gallery 510 has been chosen to receive a grant intended to support cultural programs in rural areas of Illinois.

The Decatur-based group is one of 27 recipients getting a portion of the Foreground Rural Initiative Grant, totaling $250,000, from Illinois Humanities.

“The Foreground Rural Initiative provides funding and other resources for individuals and organizations working in the arts, culture, and humanities, ensuring critical resources and visibility are brought to places and people often overlooked by traditional funding efforts,” the organization stated in the press release.

Laura Klink, Arts In Education coordinator for Gallery 510, learned of the grant opportunity through Eduardo Cabrera, a professor of modern languages at Millikin University and a board member of Illinois Humanities.

“The reason that the Rural Initiative Grant was developed was because Illinois Humanities felt that there were plenty of funds available in Chicagoland," Klink said. "They felt that rural areas needed more attention and funding.”

With Decatur’s agriculture background and a connection to the rural communities, Gallery 510's Arts In Education programs are a perfect fit for what the grants hopes to achieve, Klink said. The local gallery is a not-for-profit organization, hosting several exhibits throughout the year. Two displays focus on children, the Young Artists’ Showcase and the Spring High School Show.

“And the grant will help us keep the programs and exhibits going,” Klink said.

Monetary awards, as well as preparation for the artwork, such as framing and matting, may now be offered to the students. Plans to regularly display the students’ artwork in the gallery is also being discussed.

“We already have a Student Artist of the Month,” Klink said. “The teachers select one of their best students to put on display here at the gallery.”

Since the pandemic, Gallery 510 directors have been attempting to re-energize their youth programs. This year saw the return of education exhibits. “But we’re hoping that it’s going to keep building up,” Klink said.

December Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center’s downtown gallery will feature the Holiday Gift Shoppe. The shop will be open during the Downtown Christmas Walk on Dec. 7, and on Christmas Eve.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature the work of current students.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Alison Huckstep.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The pastel artwork of Tracey Maras will be featured at the Airport Gallery.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of Annette Russo. Gallery 510 will be open during the Downtown Christmas Walk on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature “In Blackest Shade, In Darkest Light” until Feb. 18. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits “The Joy of the Season” and “It’s Christmastime in the City.” Visit decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the works of local artist and teacher Caleb Mathis in the main gallery, works by Nicole Christison in the Upper Lobby, photography by Diane Wheeler in the Theme Hall, and Carol Kessler’s “Drawn to Trees” in the Ballroom. For an appointment, call 217-827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln Gallery will feature the works of the Lincoln Art Institutes’ artists’ Holiday Show and Sell through Dec. 23. Call 217-651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature pieces from the Millikin University’s permanent collection obtained through the years. The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 20. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at 217-424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Winners of the Decatur Camera Club Photo Contest will be featured in the south gallery. The north gallery will display the artwork of Barn Colony Artists.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “To Bear the Mark of Time” in the main gallery. “Future/sait” will be on display in the Studio Gallery until Dec. 10. “Falling into Milk” will be featured in the Commonplace throughout the school year. For further information, call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature “Beyond the Norm 2022,” a juried exhibition featuring 29 artists, and “Designing Discoveries,” a selection of Design Streak Studio projects, until Dec. 18. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Pastels and oils created by Sue Goodpaster will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.