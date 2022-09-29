Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events.

“And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”

Several shows have been scheduled for the fall and winter seasons, as well as plans for a New Year’s Eve event. The Lincoln Square Theater owners have already begun scheduling for the spring season.

“We’re a fall, winter and early spring venue,” Lavelle Hunt, president of the Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, said of the 105-year-old facility.

National and local bands have already brought in crowds since the owners opened the theater nearly a year ago. Upcoming acts have proven to be a popular draw so far.

The Decatur stage will be a stop during the 30th anniversary tour for the heavy metal band JACKYL on Sunday, Nov. 20. Jonny Vodka will be the opening act with special guest Tuk Smith and The Restless Hearts featuring Nigel Dupree on drums, the son of JACKYL frontman Jesse James Dupree.

The show will offer 1,000 general admission tickets for $25 each. The main floor will be standing-room-only. Seating will be available on the mezzanine and balcony.

The concession area will have alcohol and snacks for sale.

The Christian band We Are Messenger will be the first show of the season on Oct. 15. The band currently has music, such as “Come What May,” being played on Christian radio.

Tickets for the shows are available at the Lincoln Square Theater website, lincolnsquaretheater.com.

Several of the upcoming private and public events are in partnership with other local organizations, including the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 29.

According to the venue’s owners, the Lincoln Square Theater is the place to get spooked. “I would love to capitalize more on our famous haunted status,” Cohen said.

“People are intrigued,” Hunt said.

The theater has a historical charm as well. Famous acts to grace the stage include comedian Bob Hope and musicians Al Jolson and Muddy Waters.

The facility includes a movie screen, although is is not original to the theater. It once hung in the former Rogers Theatre on East Wood Street. “It was the largest screen in Illinois at one time,” Hunt said.

Several architectural elements are in the process of being refreshed. The auditorium walls and columns have unique details surrounding the mezzanine and balcony areas. The bathrooms also have been updated.

New features to the theater include a digital projector and sound system. It was recently purchased during a sale from a Champaign theater that closed.

“So now we’re ready for movies,” Cohen said.

“It’s more high-tech than anything in town or anything that’s been in here,” Hunt said.

The former projector room high above the auditorium is no longer in use. “That’s more of a history section of the building,” Cohen said.

The marquee lights also have been replaced with LEDs, drawing attention as people pass through the area. “You come down here at night, this whole block is bright,” Hunt said.

The exterior walls have been repaired, allowing a patio ambiance in the back of the building, which will be accessible through the auditorium. The owners are hoping the area will be open for events within the next few weeks.

Seats on the main floor were removed at the beginning of the renovations, leaving the area accessible for other options. Tiered flooring will be added soon. “It’s going to open it up to any kind of event,” Cohen said.

Lincoln Square Theater Upcoming Shows For updates and ticket information, visit lincolnsquaretheater.com or any of the theater’s social media posts.

Various areas are covered with plastic for protection. Although volunteers, as well as Cohen, Hunt and Vice President Mark Scranton, have been working on advancing the theater, the progress carries on. The goal is to be financially able to hire a staff.

“When I realize everything that we’ve been able to do over the long term, I’m pretty happy that we’ve gotten this far,” Cohen said. “The only way for this theater to become sustainable is through use. This is the heart of Decatur.”