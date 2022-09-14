Decatur's Mid-Summer Moon Productions latest show a family event

DECATUR — The latest musical presented by Mid-Summer Moon Productions is truly a family show.

The story is told of a rich, yet arrogant, man who is cast under a spell because of his selfishness.

“It’s one of my favorites,” said director Maria Lightner. “I love the theme; not judging someone by their outward appearance, but looking inside of their true beauty.”

If You Go WHAT: Disney’s “Beauty and Beast” by Mid-Summer Moon Productions WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $12 for adults; $10 for children ages 12 and under; available online or at the door ON THE WEB: Mid-Summer Moon Productions Facebook page

The musical has a large cast filled with groups of families. Since the Decatur Civic Center has a stage large enough to produce a grand show with several characters, Mid-Summer Moon Productions welcomed children and families to audition for the show.

“If you’re taking your child to rehearsals, you might as well be on stage with them,” Lightner said. “And how fun is it to be on stage with your child and be there when they make their stage debut.”

Jennifer Power will be on stage as Mrs. Potts. Her daughters, ages 8 and 11, will be in the ensemble. As a dancer, Power has performed in “The Nutcracker” for the local production company in the past. “When my younger daughter, Kenna, heard they were doing “Descendants” last year, she begged me to do it with her,” Power said. “I thought that would be fun.”

After watching the family perform together, the older Katie decided to audition for the current show. The Power women will be joined on stage by other families. “But it’s a family friendly show,” Power said. “And the theater is wonderful for all ages.”

To encourage young actors, Mid-Summer Moon Productions has invited members of the Boys and Girls Club and Homework Hangout to their Saturday matinee show. “Then the cast will stay after the show so the audience can ask questions,” Lightner said. “The more opportunities that we can provide (to be on stage) in this community, the better.”