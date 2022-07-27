Decatur's Theatre 7 hosting auditions for 'Something Rotten'

DECATUR — Theatre 7 will be hosting open auditions for the musical comedy "Something Rotten" at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9, at the Theatre 7 Headquarters building, 131 N. Water St., Decatur.

Those interested in auditioning should come prepared to read a few brief scenes with others, sing a short song — if not from the show, bring sheet music for the accompanist — and learn a short dance step.