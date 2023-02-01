Decatur's Theatre 7 "Stepping Out' for their next performance

DECATUR — Funny things can happen when 10 people unite for a common goal.

The cast of characters for “Stepping Out” sends the Theatre 7 audience through a humorous journey of a novice tap class to a must-have featured act.

The play will be brought to the stage Feb. 10 through 12 and 17 through 19 at the Decatur Civic Center.

David Gilpin has been directing the show, filled with a variety of experienced local actors.

“The cast had some very experienced dancers as well as some novices when we began,” he said. “Just like any tap class you go to.”

Rehearsals for “Stepping Out” began weeks ago. “The entire cast has worked very hard and has undergone an amazing transformation since we began,” Gilpin said.

Although it is not considered a musical, the cast performs through music and dance.

If You Go WHAT: Theatre 7’s “Steppin’ Out” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 and 19 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $15 with fee ON THE WEB: www.theatre7.org

“Stepping Out” made it to a London stage for the first time in 1984. Liza Minelli made the main character Mavis popular in the film version in 1991. Other actors to join her on the screen included Shelley Winters, Jane Krakowski, Nora Dunn and Bill Irwin.

The story follows a former Broadway performer as she attempts to give tap lessons to misfits, only to learn what they are truly capable of.

Gilpin and the Theatre 7 producers decided on the show, the second of three for the season, because of its connection with the other productions, “Something Rotten” in October 2022 and “Dearly Departed” scheduled for April.

“It was chosen because of the relationships between the characters and the journey they take,” Gilpin said.

