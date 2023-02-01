Decatur's Theatre 7 "Stepping Out' for their next performance

Although it is not considered a musical, the cast performs through music and dance.
“Stepping Out” made it to a London stage for the first time in 1984. Liza Minelli made the main character Mavis popular in the film version in 1991. Other actors to join her on the screen included Shelley Winters, Jane Krakowski, Nora Dunn and Bill Irwin.
The story follows a former Broadway performer as she attempts to give tap lessons to misfits, only to learn what they are truly capable of.
Gilpin and the Theatre 7 producers decided on the show, the second of three for the season, because of its connection with the other productions, “Something Rotten” in October 2022 and “Dearly Departed” scheduled for April.
“It was chosen because of the relationships between the characters and the journey they take,” Gilpin said.
