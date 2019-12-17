Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds to 2020 season

DECATUR — The Devon B. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater list of 2020 acts continues to grow.

Confirmed shows include BB King Blues Band, Hairball, BritBeat and Platinum Rock Legends.

The first tickets go on sale today, Dec. 18, through Eventbrite.com. Shows will be announced as they are scheduled.

“Like last year, we are offering a good mix of musical variety, price ranges and types of shows,” said Mike Wilcott, General Manager of The Devon. “We are really excited to bring back a couple of our successful acts from last year and also introduce new tributes, headliners and $5 Friday shows.”

The venue is in Nelson Park near Pavilion No. 1. Last year marked the Devon Amphitheater’s inaugural season. Acts included rock band .38Special, country artists Scotty McCreery and Wynonna Judd, and R&B artist Brian McKnight as well as comedians, movies and local acts.