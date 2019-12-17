You are the owner of this article.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater begins rollout of 2020 season lineup
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater begins rollout of 2020 season lineup

Burgett_Eric 2 6.20.19.JPG (copy)

A large crowd enjoys the weather and music during the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert during a 2019 show at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The initial offering of acts to perform in 2020 at the Devon B. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater have been announced.

Confirmed shows include BB King Blues Band, Hairball, BritBeat and Platinum Rock Legends.

Tickets for these shows go on sale today (Dec. 18) through Eventbrite.com. Shows will be announced as they are scheduled.

“Like last year, we are offering a good mix of musical variety, price ranges and types of shows,” said Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon. “We are really excited to bring back a couple of our successful acts from last year and also introduce new tributes, headliners and $5 Friday shows.”

The venue is in Nelson Park near Pavilion No. 1. Last year marked the Devon Amphitheater’s inaugural season. Acts included rock band .38 Special, country artists Scotty McCreery, Wynonna Judd and Trace Adkins, and R&B artist Brian McKnight as well as comedians, movies and local acts.

Devon Buffett is the wife of Decatur philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett. His foundation primarily funded the construction of the multi-million-dollar amphitheater.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater 2020 season

Announcements for The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater can be found on the Facebook page or at www.devonamphitheater.com.

Ticket dates and prices for each show can be found online at Eventbrite.com.

