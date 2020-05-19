Downtown Decatur statues get masks to honor frontline workers

DECATUR — Statues in downtown Decatur will soon be seen wearing face masks to honor first responders, healthcare employees, grocery and convenience store clerks, restaurant staff and other essential workers.
Arts council Executive Director Jerry Johnson stressed that the masks were being made from scrap fabric by a local volunteer artist and would not qualify as personal protective equipment. "The Decatur Area Arts Council understands how valuable genuine personal protection equipment is to our frontline workers," he said.
The masks will be installed at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, in Central Park and remain for a few weeks.
From the Archives: Decatur Area Arts Council
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
H&R file photo
1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help
H&R file photo
1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort.
H&R file photo
H&R file photo
1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay.
H&R file photo
1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave.
H&R file photo
1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams.
H&R file photo
1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club.
H&R file photo
1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985.
H&R file photo
1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high.
H&R file photo
2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.
H&R file photo
This photo provided by the Decatur Area Arts Council shows the type of mask that will be added to local statues. The decorative masks would not qualify as personal protective equipment.