Downtown Decatur statues get masks to honor frontline workers
Downtown Decatur statues get masks to honor frontline workers

This photo provided by the Decatur Area Arts Council shows the type of mask that will be added to local statues. The decorative masks would not qualify as personal protective equipment. 

DECATUR — Statues in downtown Decatur will soon be seen wearing face masks to honor first responders, healthcare employees, grocery and convenience store clerks, restaurant staff and other essential workers.

The Decatur Area Arts Council and Community Foundation of Macon County along with the City of Decatur will install the temporary masks on statues.

Arts council Executive Director Jerry Johnson stressed that the masks were being made from scrap fabric by a local volunteer artist and would not qualify as personal protective equipment. "The Decatur Area Arts Council understands how valuable genuine personal protection equipment is to our frontline workers," he said. 

The masks will be installed at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, in Central Park and remain for a few weeks.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.

