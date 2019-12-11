'Elf: The Musical' to be presented on Little Theatre stage in Sullivan

One of Buddy’s dramatic moments is at the beginning of the musical when he leaves the North Pole headed for New York. During his tearful departure, he sings to his family and friends.

However, the excitement resumes shortly after he arrives in the Big Apple.

“When we are decorating Macy’s, that’s a song,” Ambler said. “It’s to get all of the workers into the spirit.”

The songs, such as “World’s Greatest Dad,” “Just like Him” and “Sparklejollytwinklejingly,” are original for the musical and mixed with creative choreography.

The family friendly show utilizes physical humor as well as situational comedy to entertain the crowd.

The cast of 20 has a mixture of adults and children. At 6-foot-3-inches, Rose is a foot taller than his character’s love interest, adding more humor to the show. “That’s fun too,” Ambler said.

The directors of “Elf: The Musical” have utilized average sized actors in creating other elves. “Yes, I am the tallest one in the cast,” Rose said about the unnecessary need to make others shorter. “But the adults are wearing special costumes. It is awesome on how it looks.”