'Elf: The Musical' to be presented on Little Theatre stage in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Buddy the Elf has become a popular character around Christmas time.
With classic lines from the 2003 movie “Elf,” such as “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?” or simply yelling “Santa,” Claus’s rather large helper is quoted throughout the year, not just during the holidays.
Now he has music to back him up.
The production “Elf: The Musical” will be on stage Dec. 13 through 22 at the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan.
Luke Rose has performed as Buddy the Elf in two previous productions. His third show will be on the Little Theatre’s stage. Bloomington native Brittany Ambler is his love interest Jovie.
According to the cast, popular movies are made into musicals simply by making the characters sing during important scenes. “Think about all the major moments in ‘Elf’,” Rose said. “They are singing instead of talking.”
Living his life as a North Pole elf, Buddy is a childlike 30-year-old man attempting to find his long-lost father in the urban jungle of New York City.
“He is discovering everything like a little baby,” Rose said. “He gets swept up into different things.”
One of Buddy’s dramatic moments is at the beginning of the musical when he leaves the North Pole headed for New York. During his tearful departure, he sings to his family and friends.
However, the excitement resumes shortly after he arrives in the Big Apple.
“When we are decorating Macy’s, that’s a song,” Ambler said. “It’s to get all of the workers into the spirit.”
You have free articles remaining.
The songs, such as “World’s Greatest Dad,” “Just like Him” and “Sparklejollytwinklejingly,” are original for the musical and mixed with creative choreography.
The family friendly show utilizes physical humor as well as situational comedy to entertain the crowd.
The cast of 20 has a mixture of adults and children. At 6-foot-3-inches, Rose is a foot taller than his character’s love interest, adding more humor to the show. “That’s fun too,” Ambler said.
The directors of “Elf: The Musical” have utilized average sized actors in creating other elves. “Yes, I am the tallest one in the cast,” Rose said about the unnecessary need to make others shorter. “But the adults are wearing special costumes. It is awesome on how it looks.”
According to the cast, “Elf: The Musical” is the ideal performance for Christmas or theater fans.
“This gets you in the Christmas spirit,” Ambler said. “It makes you feel that Christmas love.”
Little Theatre’s 2020 summer season begins June 3 with “The King and Marilyn.” However, as a teaser, the local theater company will produce a spring musical revue titled “Icons, Divas through the Decades” in March.
But the Little Theatre producers would not let a Christmas go by without giving their own present.
“For the people who love the movie, there is just enough of all the little movie things to satisfy you,” Rose said. “Plus there’s more.”
Bah, Humbug: 12 of the worst holiday albums
Afroman, “A Colt 45 Christmas” (Hungry Hustler, 2006)
David Archuleta and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, “Glad Christmas Tidings” (Mormon Tabernacle Choir, 2011)
Justin Bieber, “Under the Mistletoe” (Island Def Jam, 2011).
Michael Bolton, “This Is the Time: The Christmas Album” (Columbia, 1996)
Kenny Chesney, “All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan” (BNA, 2003)
Kenny G, “Miracles: The Holiday Album” (Arista, 1994)
Faith Hill, “Joy to the World” (Warner Bros., 2008)
Whitney Houston, “One Wish: The Holiday Album” (Arista, 2003)
Elvis Presley & Guests, “Christmas Duets” (RCA, 2008)
Keith Sweat, “A Christmas of Love” (Rhino, 2007)
Scott Weiland, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (Rhino, 2011)
Yeshiva Boys Choir, “The Yeshiva Boys Chanukah Choir CD” (IndieExtreme/Gerstner Music, 2011)
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR