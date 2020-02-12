Entries being accepted for Shelby County Art Show

SHELBYVILLE — Participants for the Shelby County Art Show are now being accepted.

Registration deadline is March 19.

The annual art show will be April 4 and 5 at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.

The artwork needs to have been created since last year's show. Adult categories include amateur, advanced amateur, professional and Kopy Kat Korner. For a $15 fee, artists can enter up to six pieces.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 will be allowed to enter two pieces in the Junior categories. No entry fee is required for the students.