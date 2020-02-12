Entries being accepted for Shelby County Art Show

SHELBYVILLE — Participants for the Shelby County Art Show are now being accepted.
Registration deadline is March 19.
The annual art show will be April 4 and 5 at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.
The artwork needs to have been created since last year's show. Adult categories include amateur, advanced amateur, professional and Kopy Kat Korner. For a $15 fee, artists can enter up to six pieces.
You have free articles remaining.
Students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 will be allowed to enter two pieces in the Junior categories. No entry fee is required for the students.
Additional information is available at the Shelby County Art Show 2020 Facebook page or by emailing carolkessler1948@gmail.com.
Brochures, which includes the entry forms, are available at Merle Norman, 144 E. Main St., Shelbyville; Flourish Gallery and Studios, 140 1/2 E. Main St., Shelbyville; Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, 1989 IL Route 16; and Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce, 143 E. Main St.