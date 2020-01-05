Farewell to ‘Hamilton,’ the biggest Chicago show ever — to the tune of $400 million

But “Hamilton” has been in a league all of its own.

The company has not released the running costs, or weekly “nut,” for its Chicago production, but by the standards of Broadway musicals, this is not an especially large nor costly show. Based on publicly available data, media reports and an allowance for inflation, the show now costs about $700,000 a week to run in New York and the Chicago costs likely are similar, meaning that, even by the most conservative estimates, the Chicago production will have returned at least $200 million to its creators, producers and investors.

But that wealth has been shared by the hotels, restaurants, stores and workers in the Loop and beyond, as well as by the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago, which now together take 10% of the ticket price, an amusement tax rate that is among the highest in the nation and that increased during the run. It also has benefited the theater’s landlord, Broadway in Chicago, which has partnered on its marketing and customer relations.

“More than half the audience came from 100 miles away or more,” said Lou Raizin, president of Broadway in Chicago. “We have all been fortunate.”