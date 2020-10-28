Getting ready for the holidays

Photos of the art pieces will be posted on the gallery’s Facebook page.

“All they have to do is call us to tell us which items they would like to purchase,” Fawley said. Purchases can be taken over the phone with credit card information. “We offer gift wrapping free with purchase, upon request,” the gallery coordinator said.

The Decatur Area Arts Council will be using the days after the October exhibit to set up the holiday shop. “So that our volunteers can be socially distanced,” Fawley said.

For more information on items in the shop or how to purchase, contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at (217) 423-3189 or visit decaturarts.org.

November Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. Beginning Nov. 12, the Decatur Area Arts Council will feature the annual Decatur Arts Council’s Holiday Gift Shoppe 2020 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center until Dec. 24.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Jessica Disbrow will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout November.