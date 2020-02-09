‘Hamilton’ will next be a movie — more proof of just how clever is Lin-Manuel Miranda

Once again, let’s marvel at the shrewdness of Miranda’s decision making (he has the ultimate artistic say on how this property will or will not be developed). He gets a big paycheck personally. He shares new revenue with his producer and with the original cast, who were also his trusted collaborators. He can tweet about his making this show accessible to people who could never afford to buy a Broadway theater ticket, or pay to get there in person, thus fulfilling his social mission while expanding his brand.

Think about that. Most of us make choices in life either to make the best living we can or, well, put aside the big bucks to make a difference. Miranda has figured out a way to do both simultaneously, by focusing assiduously on expanding his market while tending, person to person, to his fan base on Twitter with the care and shrewdness of Donald J. Trump, even if that it is where the comparison ends. In years to come, they’ll be making cases out of Miranda’s brand management at Harvard Business School.

You never see Miranda go after people on social media or make calls-out or attempt takedowns (maybe with one exception). He learned the skills of inclusivity from Barack Obama.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

And wait, there’s more. Nobody here has to do much more work.