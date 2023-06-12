Milligan’s performance as Aunt Debra in the 2020 musical “Kimberly Akimbo” was up against actresses from classics such as “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Some Like it Hot.”
“What I love about it is it can be so outrageous and it also beautifully encapsulates so much of the human experience,” Milligan said about the character before the awards were announced. “It was everything I could sink my teeth into.”
Milligan was a student at Niantic-Harristown High School until her sophomore year when she moved to Ohio.
“Kimberly Akimbo” was performed on stage at the Booth Theater in New York. The musical received eight Tony Nominations. The musical, written by composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, features a teenage girl who suffers from a disease that causes her to age quickly and look like an elderly woman. Milligan’s Aunt Debra provides the teenager with attention she isn’t able to receive from her parents.
