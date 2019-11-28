Have you seen the giant greeting cards in downtown Decatur? Here's where they came from

DECATUR — Take a trip down Christmas Card Lane, an outdoor exhibit of 17 oversized greeting cards in downtown Decatur.
The public art project is also a competition run by the Decatur Area Arts Council, Executive Director Jerry Johnson said.
“We borrowed the idea from another local arts agency in the country,” he said. “It’s kind of grown from there.”
Participants paid $25 and each was given a canvas: a 4-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall piece of wood to decorate. The exhibit was installed Saturday across from the ADM City Center, 350 N. Water St. in Decatur, and will be on display through Dec. 30.
The contest debuted last year to great success, Johnson said. Eighteen artists and groups created cards, and community support made the event possible once again.
The arts council crafted its own card to promote "Christmastime in the Soy City," an upcoming "rockin' musical revue" featuring nontraditional Christmas tunes. The show is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Decatur Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $15. The arts council's greeting card isn't eligible to win.
Participants are:
- First United Methodist Church
- Lutheran School Association students in two groups, kindergarten through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade
- Johns Hill Magnet School
- First Presbyterian Church
- Theatre 7
- Decatur Public Library
- Glenda Williamson Realty
- Laine Henson
- First Lutheran Church
- Sheryl Polley
- Fuyao Glass Illinois
- Parsons Elementary School
- United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois
- Decatur Sister Cities
- Andrew Heimrich
- A Step Forward Day Services
Johnson said Huff Lumber & Home Specialties gave the council discounted plywood, the Nims Foundation donated the winnings and DynaGraphics Inc. created a banner for display near the exhibit.
The first prize winner in 2018 was Johns Hill Magnet School, which took home $200. Second prize went went to Sheryl Polley, who won $100. The First Christian Church Arts Academy took home third place and $50.
Johnson said the Arts Council will “absolutely” host the contest again in 2020.
Voters will have until midnight Dec. 24 to cast their ballots online, and the three cards with the most votes will win cash prizes, courtesy of Nims Foundation.
