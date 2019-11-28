Have you seen the giant greeting cards in downtown Decatur? Here's where they came from

DECATUR — Take a trip down Christmas Card Lane, an outdoor exhibit of 17 oversized greeting cards in downtown Decatur.

The public art project is also a competition run by the Decatur Area Arts Council, Executive Director Jerry Johnson said.

“We borrowed the idea from another local arts agency in the country,” he said. “It’s kind of grown from there.”

Participants paid $25 and each was given a canvas: a 4-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall piece of wood to decorate. The exhibit was installed Saturday across from the ADM City Center, 350 N. Water St. in Decatur, and will be on display through Dec. 30.

The contest debuted last year to great success, Johnson said. Eighteen artists and groups created cards, and community support made the event possible once again.

The arts council crafted its own card to promote "Christmastime in the Soy City," an upcoming "rockin' musical revue" featuring nontraditional Christmas tunes. The show is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Decatur Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $15. The arts council's greeting card isn't eligible to win.

