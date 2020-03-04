Hidden talent featured in Decatur gallery show

DECATUR — Barbara Rogers Houseworth’s daughters knew she was a talented artist, but that’s not the way they saw her.

“She would doodle, and they were amazing, but she was our mom,” said her youngest daughter, Susan Houseworth, 65. “You don’t look at your parents as anything other than parents.”

Susan Houseworth and her sister Ann Massing, 71, found a large collection of their mother’s artwork shortly before she died in 2015.

“We knew she had a lot of artwork,” Massing said. “We didn’t know she had stashed so much.”

The sisters have since recorded and prepared their mother’s artwork for the March exhibit at the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center. They will be available to discuss the display and their mother’s talent at 6 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walk, March 6. The gallery walk will be open to the public from 5 to 7:30 p.m.