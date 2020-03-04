Hidden talent featured in Decatur gallery show

DECATUR — Barbara Rogers Houseworth’s daughters knew she was a talented artist, but that’s not the way they saw her.
“She would doodle, and they were amazing, but she was our mom,” said her youngest daughter, Susan Houseworth, 65. “You don’t look at your parents as anything other than parents.”
Susan Houseworth and her sister Ann Massing, 71, found a large collection of their mother’s artwork shortly before she died in 2015.
“We knew she had a lot of artwork,” Massing said. “We didn’t know she had stashed so much.”
The sisters have since recorded and prepared their mother’s artwork for the March exhibit at the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center. They will be available to discuss the display and their mother’s talent at 6 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walk, March 6. The gallery walk will be open to the public from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
A few years before Rogers Houseworth died from complications of cognitive dementia, her daughters went through an art room in which the works were stored. They were surprised by the quality and the quantity. By then it was too late to learn much about the artwork’s history. “We couldn’t get a lot of information,” Susan Houseworth said about the find. “She must have done it privately. We didn’t know she saved it.”
Her daughters selected approximately 60 pieces from the collection to show at the Decatur exhibit. The next exhibit featuring Rogers Houseworth's artwork will be a showcase at the Lost Art Salon in San Francisco, California.
As a young lady, Rogers Houseworth attended Indiana University majoring in Fine Art. After graduating in 1946, she lived in Indianapolis where she exhibited in the Indiana Artists Exhibitions at the John Herron School Art Museum. She would claim her paintings were all experimental, but the quality is remarkable, Massing said. “Picasso-like, she always achieved an image of interest,” she said.
Although the exceptional talent her mother had was hidden from Massing, she did inherit her mother’s love of art. She is a retired painting restorer. Her husband is an art history professor. She knew immediately it was good.
“But it's hard to be objective when it's your parents,” her sister said.
According to her daughters, Rogers Houseworth saved everything she made from the time she was a little girl, through college, while the girls were young, to her move to Urbana. “And it wasn’t saved in an archival way,” Susan Houseworth said.
Although they wish they knew more about their mother’s talent, the sisters understand why the artwork was hidden away. “There were no outlets for people like her,” Massing said. “She may have become discouraged. But in that period, they were mothers, wives, not painters.”
The detailed paintings and drawings reflect emotion the sisters believe their mother may have had. “She put a lot of herself into it,” Massing said. “People see a lot of force and anger.”
“In her work there was sadness and darkness,” Susan Houseworth said. “But she wasn’t like that.”
March Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council gallery will feature Barbara Houseworth: A Retrospective throughout March. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 with an artist talk at 6 p.m. The gallery’s third floor will display Diana Garcia’s fantasy-themed art.
ART FARM. The downtown art store will feature the mixed media exhibit by Pam Larrick “For the Love of Creation."
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature the artwork of a Millikin University Senior BFA student. The gallery will be open during the First Friday Gallery Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 6.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Jessica Disbrow will be featured at the business in March.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Artwork by Annette Russo will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout March.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the artwork of the Barn Colony Artists in the Gallery and upper lobby. Susie Holland’s photographs will be featured in the library. The upper lobby will display the works of the Rembrandt Society, an organization of junior and senior high school art clubs. The Beaux Arts Ballroom will display the artwork of the Shelbyville Schools students. Carol Kessler’s work will be featured in the Theme Hall. The exhibits will be displayed until April 11. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the photography of Jim Hill. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Hill will discuss his work at 6:30 p.m.
The Student of the Month display will be Tristan Fox from Monticello High School.
GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery will feature the exhibit “Complex Territory: Image and Appearance.” For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will feature historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Downtown Plat Map 1940, Goodman Municipal Band, Decatur Public Schools, Black History Month and Visiting Presidents.
KRANNERT ART MUSEUM. The University of Illinois art museum will display Hot Spots: Radioactivity and the Landscape in the West, Light Court, and Contemporary Galleries until March.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists will feature local student artists from Lincoln Community High School beginning March 12. A reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will remain until April 5. For visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will display Simon Levin “Lineage” until March 20.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's north wing art gallery will display the oil acrylic artwork of Katherine Unruh.
Nature photography by Melody Arnold will be featured in the south gallery of the nature center.
Both exhibits will be on display until the end of April.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will display the works of EIU alumni David Richardson and Kayla Warner in the eGallery. The Brainard Gallery will feature Patricia Belleville, Brad Olson, Debbie Nivens and Casey Wilen. The displays will remain until March 27. Tours are available by appointment only. To schedule a tour, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature the university’s 2020 Faculty Biennial exhibit. The exhibit will be displayed until March 22.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Marilyn Shull’s artwork will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery throughout March.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. The watercolor artwork of Pam Marty will be featured at the artisan cafe throughout the month.
Beautiful Decatur: 16 amazing pieces of art
Commodore Decatur Yacht Club.jpg
200 block W. Main St.
Wethingtons Fresh Flowers and Gifts.jpg
480 E. Main Street
100 block N. Main Street
100 block S. Haworth Avenue
100 block S Oakland Avenue
2017
228 W. Main Street
240 N. Park Street
Bob Marley at 702 E. Eldorado Street
730 E. Cerro Gordo Street
800 block N. Water Street
Wildlife mural at 1155 Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Cat at 2733 N Water Street
Butterfly at Dennis School
