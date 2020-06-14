How the Millikin theater community is adapting amid COVID-19

DECATUR — Millikin University Associate Professor of Theatre Tom Robson has been watching social media since the worries of the coronavirus began.
Like so many, he became frustrated.
His friends in the professional theater industry were voicing their concerns. They were posting comments such as “Is COVID the death of theater?” and “Will audiences ever want to come back?” or “Will we ever go back?”
“Everybody was being reasonably apocalyptic about the state of our field,” Robson said.
Robson is a theater historian, teaching the subject at Millikin. “This is hardly the first time that we’ve faced a situation where theaters were shut down,” he said. “Or where it seemed like it would be very hard to get people to go back to the theater.”
Robson has researched similar situations. And the audience returns every time. “Because they want to be there,” he said.
To help ease the worries, and as an opportunity to teach, Robson created an optional online lecture, "Theatre Endures," for Millikin Theatre and Dance students. The presentation was available shortly after graduation. He simply announced the lecture on his social media. “All of a sudden, all of my friends and my alums were saying, ‘We would love to see this,'" Robson said.
He presented the lecture three more times to the extended group. Those people invited others to view the presentation. “I was presenting it to people who I had never met or I had never heard of, and didn’t know Millikin University at all,” he said. “I was getting really wonderful feedback.”
A new building and new hope
Theater is going through struggles right now. But Robson is not the only Millikin faculty and staff looking toward the future.
Mary Black, director of Millikin’s School of Theatre and Dance, said many in the school are excited about the new Center for Theatre and Dance scheduled to open in August. “The finishing touches are going on the building now,” she said. “Equipment is being loaded in and a lot of the finishes, such as paint and trim, are still being applied.”
The faculty and students will have state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to work with for the first time. “And we’ll be able to push our students and our productions to new levels,” Black said.
Millikin faculty trains students to enter a constantly-changing theater world, even a world present- and post-COVID-19. “Opportunities to work in a variety of performance venues, in a variety of styles, and with a variety of equipment will help to prepare students for whatever challenges they face in the future,” Black said.
Robson’s “Theatre Endures” presentation addresses some of the changes the theater world has already seen. With powerpoint visuals, the lecture is approximately 30 minutes with additional time for discussion. He addresses a few history lessons on “the potential extinction events in the history of the western theater,” he said.
Theater dates back thousands of years. Robson has limited access to research materials. So he uses information on western theater that is more readily available to him, he said.
He starts in the 5th Century BCE and continues through to the 21st Century. “I just look at a couple of times when people were really worried that theater would never come back,” Robson said.
For example, the Elizabethan times had similar situations as COVID-19. According to Robson, in 1593 and 1603, the theaters were closed because of plagues. The years immediately afterwards provided some of the most popular works still known today. William Shakespeare wrote “Romeo and Juliet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” after the first plague. After the second plague, he wrote “King Lear,” “Othello,” and “MacBeth.”
“It’s sort of insane to produce that quality and quantity of work in such a short period,” Robson said.
The presentation addresses more modern shutdowns as well, including Sept. 11, 2001. “People said, ‘No one will ever go back to a Broadway theater after 9/11,’” Robson said. “Why would someone want to be in a public space in the heart of the American economy with 1,200 stranger, when one person with a backpack could blow the building up?”
Broadway opened days later. “And audiences flocked back,” Robson said.
'Theater has persisted'
A professional actress in Denver, Trinity Thomas watched Robson’s presentation out of curiosity, she said. “Theater has persisted through tougher times than this,” she said. “So I'm not concerned for its survival or successful return.”
Thomas chose a career in theater partly because the industry, including actors and patrons, contributes to life, she said. “So my curiosity lies in what new and innovative ways this industry will reinvent itself through this pandemic,” she said.
The changes are a positive outcome for Thomas. “Everyone is drawn to people and experiences that provide optimism,” she said.
Thomas understands the current pandemic is not the end of theater. “We have survived through pandemics, wars, plagues and depressions in the past and we'll do it again this time,” she said. “The need for people to gather is a fundamental part of being human. That desire for community is steadfast and people will be drawn to come together to experience art. That will never change.”
Robson understands theaters will have to adjust and grow again post-coronavirus. “But the audience will be waiting,” he said.
The instructor addresses the new forms of theater through Zoom presentations. Although Thomas said she was never concerned for theater's return, the presentation provided a sense of reassurance and security. “I have always believed in the power and magic of live performance,” she said. “I have no doubt our patrons feel the same way, despite how long it will take for us to return to a new normal.”
After a shutdown or frightening event, theater artists adjust to the new circumstances. The Great Depression required artists to do more with less, Robson noted. “That got audiences excited,” he said. “Theater always responds to its times.”
Rob Lott, host of "The Leading Creative Podcast," invited Robson onto his show after hearing the presentation. Lott had heard many of the same concerns regarding theater's potential demise. "History repeats itself," Lott said. "Things will be okay, but different. And we need to be ready to create new things. Experimental theater is exciting, but things don't always go according to plan."
After the presentation, Robson allows time for discussion. Recent graduates and theater professionals provide different ideas and feedback. No matter the topic, the discussion provides the profession opportunities to bond. “We are a large network of interconnected people who care about each other and our field,” Robson said. “That connection is very powerful.”
Robson presents the lecture to groups upon request. Recently he brought the presentation to a podcast, a Pennsylvania high school class, and will speak to a theater group in San Antonio, Texas. Artists organizations, schools and theater groups can contact Robson through email or Twitter.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
