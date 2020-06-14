How the Millikin theater community is adapting amid COVID-19

Thomas understands the current pandemic is not the end of theater. “We have survived through pandemics, wars, plagues and depressions in the past and we'll do it again this time,” she said. “The need for people to gather is a fundamental part of being human. That desire for community is steadfast and people will be drawn to come together to experience art. That will never change.”

Robson understands theaters will have to adjust and grow again post-coronavirus. “But the audience will be waiting,” he said.

The instructor addresses the new forms of theater through Zoom presentations. Although Thomas said she was never concerned for theater's return, the presentation provided a sense of reassurance and security. “I have always believed in the power and magic of live performance,” she said. “I have no doubt our patrons feel the same way, despite how long it will take for us to return to a new normal.”

After a shutdown or frightening event, theater artists adjust to the new circumstances. The Great Depression required artists to do more with less, Robson noted. “That got audiences excited,” he said. “Theater always responds to its times.”