John Stephens: 'A very scary time' for those working in theater,

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.

The Little Theatre on the Square Executive Director John Stephens has been keeping himself busy during the Illinois stay-at-home orders.

But he is always busy this time of year.

“This is gearing up for our biggest time of the year,” he said about the spring season.

The theater, established in Sullivan in 1957, draws professionals from around the country to perform on its stages each season. Now, it is closed to the public, with minimal staff.

Three events have been postponed so far. Decisions about the summer season will be made in May. The theater, which began operating as a not-for-profit corporation in 1981, has had a few donations to help with its survival.

The closing of the theater affects not only the staff, but the actors as well. “It’s a very scary time for our profession,” Stephens said