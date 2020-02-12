You are the owner of this article.
Kirkland's debut act returns: Mexican ballet troupe back marking 50th anniversary
Kirkland's debut act returns: Mexican ballet troupe back marking 50th anniversary

Mexican Ballet

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México will return to the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Feb. 21.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — The culture and lifestyles of the people of Mexico will come to life on Decatur’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center stage.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, the touring company of approximately 30 performers, will stop by the Millikin University campus on Friday, Feb. 21, on Kirkland’s main stage.

For nearly 60 years, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México has portrayed the many factors of Mexico's folklore, dance, music and costumes. The program has been performed across the world and has received various awards.

“This show will take the audience on a journey through the many regions of Mexico,” said Executive Director and Company Manager, Esther C. Lozano. “We reveal the richness of our culture through our dances, music and costumes.”

According to Millikin history, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México was the first show to perform at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center in 1970.

The performance was a highlight for the venue. The Decatur Herald reported on the event after speaking to Guillermo Keys, the Ballet Folklorico of Mexico artistic coordinator at the time.

He spoke about the countries the touring company visits and the reception they received.

“The officials come and say ‘Well, really you are good ambassadors of your country because we got a wider aspect of the psychology of your country from you’,” Keys is quoted in the Oct. 9, 1970 article. “Keys happily said that is what theatrical folklore can and should do.”

The focus of the show has changed little; however, in the past 50 years, the show has expanded and been updated.

“It has changed in many ways, for example, we don’t use set pieces, now we use lighting effects,” Lozano said. “We use wireless microphones, so the musicians can move all around the stage, also we have improved our costumes to make them more visually stunning.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

