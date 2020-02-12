Kirkland's debut act returns: Mexican ballet troupe back marking 50th anniversary

DECATUR — The culture and lifestyles of the people of Mexico will come to life on Decatur’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center stage.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, the touring company of approximately 30 performers, will stop by the Millikin University campus on Friday, Feb. 21, on Kirkland’s main stage.

For nearly 60 years, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México has portrayed the many factors of Mexico's folklore, dance, music and costumes. The program has been performed across the world and has received various awards.

“This show will take the audience on a journey through the many regions of Mexico,” said Executive Director and Company Manager, Esther C. Lozano. “We reveal the richness of our culture through our dances, music and costumes.”

According to Millikin history, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México was the first show to perform at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center in 1970.