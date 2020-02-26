Ladies, ladies, ladies: 'Divas through the Decades' at Sullivan's Little Theatre

The writers chose music the crowd would know. “We wanted to make sure our audience can walk away singing the music,” Stephens said.

Finding the right performers has been an endeavor for the directors. According to Stephens, although the music is familiar, it is not easy to sing. “It’s challenging music,” he said.

The process of creating “Divas” began in October. “So this was a quick process,” Cyphert said. With the help of musical director Andy Hudson and his arrangement of the music, the directors are sure the show will be a success.

Six divas will be on stage representing various artists with two male dancers adding extra style to the show. The Little Theatre audience will see some familiar faces, including Heather Beck and Britney Ambler, as well as a few new performers.

“Divas” is an introduction to the upcoming summer season. The first musical, “The King and Marilyn,” will be June 3. The theater will continue highlighting old and new music with classics such as “Guys and Dolls” and “Saturday Night Fever.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

